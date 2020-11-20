The Undertaker names favorite version of his gimmick in WWE

The Undertaker has had a glorious career in WWE, which is set to come to an end at Survivor Series 2020. WWE are going to give a grand farewell to The Phenom at this weekend's pay-per-view.

In the lead-up to the show, The Undertaker has spoken about a number of things, and opened up more about his character in WWE in a recent appearance on The Bump.

The Phenom was asked about his favorite version of his character in WWE, and revealed the reason why he chose that version.

The Undertaker on which version of his character he likes the most

The Undertaker revealed that his favorite version of his gimmick in WWE was The American Bad Ass. He said that this particular persona gave him the freedom to talk however he wanted.

"I mean the traditional Undertaker, obviously, because that's the one that first debuted. But probably the most fun was the American Badass because I could talk however I wanted. It was perfect for the time period that we were in. But yeah, I think the original Deadman was my favorite." (H/T WrestlingInc)

The Undertaker debuted in 1990 and over his three decades in WWE, changed his character quite a bit. He used the Lord of Darkness gimmick in the mid-90s, which he then used in the Ministry of Darkness faction in WWE. After a spell on the sidelines due to injury, he introduced the American Bad Ass gimmick on his return.

He sported a new look, while also arrived to the ring in a motorcycle in the American Bad Ass character. That gimmick then transitioned to the heel Big Evil character, before returning to the Deadman character a few years later.

The Undertaker brought back the American Bad Ass gimmick earlier this year at WrestleMania 36 when he faced former WWE Champion AJ Styles in the first-ever Boneyard match. In fact, The Undertaker brought out three different gimmicks to that match - Mark Calaway, the man behind The Undertaker, American Bad Ass, as well as the original Undertaker character.

The Undertaker's farewell will be held at this Sunday's Survivor Series pay-per-view.