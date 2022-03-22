The Undertaker thinks Roman Reigns and two other current WWE stars have "grit"

The Undertaker believes Brock Lesnar, Randy Orton, and Roman Reigns are among a select few WWE Superstars who possess "grit."

In 2021, The Deadman caused controversy when he criticized modern-day superstars for playing video games. He also referred to them as “soft” compared to wrestlers from past generations.

Discussing a similar topic on the True Geordie Podcast, the WWE icon praised Lesnar’s "grit" and believability as an in-ring performer. He also mentioned Orton and Reigns as two other superstars who belong in that same category:

“I feel like there is a level of grit that is missing from today’s product, and I don’t know that it’s anybody’s fault," said The Undertaker. "We all aged out, so that new group has come up… Brock manhandles your a**. You get in there and you get thrown around and you get smashed. Roman has a little bit of that [grit] to him and, when he wants to, Randy has that to him.” [31:38-32:37]

The 56-year-old also said in the interview that current superstars likely grew up reading comic books and admiring superheroes. In contrast, his generation of co-workers often carried knives and guns while traveling to and from wrestling events.

The Undertaker is set to join the WWE Hall of Fame

The Undertaker is widely regarded as one of the greatest superstars in WWE history. He retired from in-ring competition in 2020 after 30 years in WWE and 34 total years in the wrestling business.

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon recently announced that he will induct his close friend into the 2022 Hall of Fame. McMahon has only previously inducted three people into the elite group: James Dudley (1994), Steve Austin (2009), and Donald Trump (2013).

The 2022 Hall of Fame ceremony will take place after the Friday, April 1 episode of SmackDown in Dallas, Texas.

