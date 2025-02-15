  • home icon
  • WWE
  • The Undertaker
  • The Undertaker names three major WWE stars suited for a retirement tour

The Undertaker names three major WWE stars suited for a retirement tour

By Aakaansh Sukale
Modified Feb 15, 2025 15:51 GMT
The Undertaker hasn
The Undertaker hasn't competed since 2020! [Image credit: WWE.com]

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker has shared his opinion on the current landscape regularly. Recently, The Deadman spoke about John Cena's retirement tour and said CM Punk, Randy Orton, and Paul Heyman should get a similar send-off.

Ad

The Undertaker retired from in-ring competition when he main-evented WrestleMania 36 against AJ Styles in a cinematic clash. However, The Deadman's retirement announcement and the Hall of Fame induction came almost a year after the match.

In a recent interview with CBS Sports' Shakiel Mahjouri, the host asked The Undertaker if he would like to see anyone have a retirement tour similar to John Cena's recent farewell run. The former World Champion named CM Punk, Randy Orton, and Paul Heyman due to their work.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"I would say [CM] Punk is probably one... I don't know how long [Paul] Heyman plans to hang around but I think he's enough for enough talent that he should be in there... If Randy [Orton] wraps it up, Randy definitely deserves that. He's had a pretty storied career. I would like to see guys like that get their flowers and say their goodbyes," The Undertaker said. [H/T - CBS Sports]
Ad

Hulk Hogan to manage WWE's top heel?

youtube-cover
Ad

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker says he cannot wrestle ever again

The Phenom's in-ring career lasted over three decades, where he mainly performed in the Stamford-based promotion. The Undertaker has remained loyal to the company over the years and has been passing on his knowledge to the younger generation.

Speaking on his Six Feet Under podcast, the seven-time WWE World Champion stated that he cannot wrestle again due to his past injuries. Moreover, he explained that he cannot risk performing the Tombstone Piledriver or taking bumps due to his surgeries.

Ad
"You know what? I need to [On taking the DDP Yoga]. I'm just doing the gas. That's it. The hell with it. I don't want to wrestle, I just want to look like I can. That's it, smoke and mirrors... With the new knees, I ain't messing those up either [On doing Tombstone]. I don't have pain...It's my knees took most of it, yeah, but now, like all my issues are like spinal, so, I mean my neck, and my lower back," he added
Ad
youtube-cover

Taker is currently a coach on WWE's Legends and Future Greats while appearing on the Six Feet Under podcast regularly.

Quick Links

Edited by Arsh Das
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी