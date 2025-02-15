The Undertaker names three major WWE stars suited for a retirement tour

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker has shared his opinion on the current landscape regularly. Recently, The Deadman spoke about John Cena's retirement tour and said CM Punk, Randy Orton, and Paul Heyman should get a similar send-off.

The Undertaker retired from in-ring competition when he main-evented WrestleMania 36 against AJ Styles in a cinematic clash. However, The Deadman's retirement announcement and the Hall of Fame induction came almost a year after the match.

In a recent interview with CBS Sports' Shakiel Mahjouri, the host asked The Undertaker if he would like to see anyone have a retirement tour similar to John Cena's recent farewell run. The former World Champion named CM Punk, Randy Orton, and Paul Heyman due to their work.

"I would say [CM] Punk is probably one... I don't know how long [Paul] Heyman plans to hang around but I think he's enough for enough talent that he should be in there... If Randy [Orton] wraps it up, Randy definitely deserves that. He's had a pretty storied career. I would like to see guys like that get their flowers and say their goodbyes," The Undertaker said. [H/T - CBS Sports]

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker says he cannot wrestle ever again

The Phenom's in-ring career lasted over three decades, where he mainly performed in the Stamford-based promotion. The Undertaker has remained loyal to the company over the years and has been passing on his knowledge to the younger generation.

Speaking on his Six Feet Under podcast, the seven-time WWE World Champion stated that he cannot wrestle again due to his past injuries. Moreover, he explained that he cannot risk performing the Tombstone Piledriver or taking bumps due to his surgeries.

"You know what? I need to [On taking the DDP Yoga]. I'm just doing the gas. That's it. The hell with it. I don't want to wrestle, I just want to look like I can. That's it, smoke and mirrors... With the new knees, I ain't messing those up either [On doing Tombstone]. I don't have pain...It's my knees took most of it, yeah, but now, like all my issues are like spinal, so, I mean my neck, and my lower back," he added

Taker is currently a coach on WWE's Legends and Future Greats while appearing on the Six Feet Under podcast regularly.

