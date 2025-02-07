7-time WWE Champion officially confirms he will never wrestle again due to back issues

Retirements in the pro wrestling world, especially WWE, are never permanent. But injuries have often ended the careers of some of the all-time greats.

Four-time WWE and three-time World Heavyweight Champion The Undertaker knows wrestling has taken a toll on his body. He recently opened up about his current health condition and whether he has any interest in lacing up his boots again.

The Deadman officially brought the curtain down on his legendary career after facing AJ Styles in a Boneyard match at WrestleMania 36. Although he has continued to get physical during his sporadic appearances over the years, he hasn't reversed his retirement decision.

The Undertaker became synonymous with WrestleMania. With the 41st annual edition right around the corner, the thought of The Phenom stepping back inside the squared circle still comes to every fan's mind.

Speaking on the latest episode of his Six Feet Under podcast, The Undertaker discussed the idea of adopting DDP yoga to keep himself in fighting shape. However, the 59-year-old Hall of Famer confirmed he doesn't want to wrestle ever again.

"You know what? I need to [On taking the DDP Yoga]. I'm just doing the gas. That's it. The hell with it. I don't want to wrestle, I just want to look like I can. That's it, smoke and mirrors," The Undertaker said. [25:52 - 26:04]

The Undertaker went on to reveal that he has been dealing with neck and back issues:

"With the new knees, I ain't messing those up either [On doing Tombstone]. I don't have pain...It's my knees took most of it, yeah, but now, like all my issues are like spinal, so, I mean my neck, and my lower back," he added. [30:09 - 30:29]

The Undertaker opens up about John Cena's WWE retirement tour

While fans have been rooting for John Cena to win his 17th WWE World Championship and break Ric Flair's record, The Undertaker thinks otherwise.

The Deadman feels the Champ should be putting over up-and-coming talents during his farewell tour and he knows Cena has that mindset.

"I know where you’re going with that. He’s on his way out, this is his goodbye tour. I think putting him in marquee spots, he needs to get some wins because he hasn’t won in over 2,000 days. But he needs to get some key wins in whatever the key matches [are]. He should probably pass the baton on. I think that’s his mindset as well. I don’t think by any means he wants to get his hand raised every time, that’s not John’s character. I think he wants to pay it forward and do the best with this that he can do for the company.”

The Cenation Leader will compete inside the Men's WWE Elimination Chamber Match to determine the challenger for either Gunther or Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41.

If you carry quotes from this article, please credit the Six Feet Under podcast and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for transcription.

