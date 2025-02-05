4 Indications that John Cena won’t win the Men’s WWE Elimination Chamber Match

John Cena is in the midst of his WWE Retirement Tour. The 16-time World Champion marked his return to the Stamford-based promotion on Monday Night RAW's debut episode on Netflix last month. Cena announced himself for the Men's Rumble match and vowed to win it.

However, Jey Uso didn't let that happen. The former Intercontinental Champion last eliminated The Franchise Player to win the 30-man bout last weekend.

In the post-show press conference, Cena announced his entry in next month's Men's Elimination Chamber Match. The Hollywood megastar asserted that he would win it and headline WrestleMania 41. However, it's easier said than done.

On this note, here are four indications that John Cena won't win the 2025 Men's Elimination Chamber Match:

#4. His absence during the build-up to the Elimination Chamber

John Cena has declared himself for the Elimination Chamber PLE, but he won't be appearing on the weekly shows before the event, as he is set to film a movie in Hungary.

This seems to be a strong indication that The Greatest of All Time may not win the Men's Elimination Chamber.

#3. Logan Paul might want to seek revenge after John Cena eliminated him from the Men's Royal Rumble

John Cena eliminated the number 30 entrant, Logan Paul, from the Men's Royal Rumble Match last weekend. The former United States Champion will battle Rey Mysterio on next week's RAW in a bid to book his spot in the Men's Elimination Chamber Match.

If he does, The Ultimate Influencer would certainly go after Cena for costing him the 30-man Battle Royal. The Maverick may resort to unfair means to eliminate the 16-time World Champion from the Men's Elimination Chamber Match, potentially setting up their feud ahead of WrestleMania 41.

#2. John Cena's Retirement Tour has just begun

Another sign that Cena won't win the Men's Elimination Chamber next month is that if he wins it and goes on to claim his 17th world title at WrestleMania, there won't be anything left for the 47-year-old to accomplish.

Hence, the Triple H-led creative team might delay the historic moment until the second half of this year. This would keep his Farewell Tour alive and exciting.

#1. Cody Rhodes might face Randy Orton at WrestleMania 41

John Cena winning the Men's Elimination Chamber and challenging Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41 also remains unlikely because the company won't possibly book two massive babyfaces against each other at The Show of Shows.

Moreover, there are chances that Randy Orton may return before The Showcase of The Immortals as a heel, attack Cody, and then challenge The American Nightmare for the Undisputed WWE Title in Las Vegas. A feud between the former Legacy teammates has been speculated for months, and it may finally happen on the Road to WrestleMania 41.

Notably, The Doctor of Thuganomics had earlier said that he would work around 36 dates during his Farewell Tour. So, booking his 17th world title win at SummerSlam or Survivor Series: WarGames may not be a bad idea.

