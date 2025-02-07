The Undertaker doesn't want to see top WWE star become champion ever again

The Undertaker is against a top WWE Superstar potentially becoming world champion again. He also explained why it's time for veterans to start putting younger wrestlers over.

Fans are rallying behind John Cena in his quest to win his 17th world title, and subsequently break Ric Flair's record for the most world championship reigns.

The Cenation Leader came close to earning a title shot when he made it to the final two during this year's 30-man Royal Rumble Match. The 47-year-old veteran didn't have luck on his side, as he was eliminated by Jey Uso.

Speaking on the Six Feet Under podcast, The Undertaker said he hopes John Cena does not win his 17th World Championship because he hasn't won a singles match in over 2000 days.

The Deadman added that the Champ should be passing the torch on to younger wrestlers in his retirement tour.

"I know where you’re going with that. He’s on his way out, this is his goodbye tour. I think putting him in marquee spots, he needs to get some wins because he hasn’t won in over 2,000 days. But he needs to get some key wins in whatever the key matches [are]. He should probably pass the baton on. I think that’s his mindset as well. I don’t think by any means he wants to get his hand raised every time, that’s not John’s character. I think he wants to pay it forward and do the best with this that he can do for the company.” (h/t - ITR Wrestling)

What's next for John Cena as WWE Elimination Chamber fast approaches?

Following his Royal Rumble loss, John Cena officially announced himself for the Men's Elimination Chamber Match at the namesake Premium Live Event on March 1. This will be the final stop before WrestleMania 41.

John Cena will be joined by CM Punk and four other participants who are yet to be determined for the high-stakes contest. The Cenation Leader has not competed inside the WWE Elimination Chamber in over six years.

Will he be able to overcome five other men and punch his ticket to the main event of WWE WrestleMania 41? Only time will tell.

