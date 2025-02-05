John Cena to turn heel? - 3 things he can do to win his 17th WWE Championship 

John Cena's retirement tour took a shocking turn when The Champ failed to win his final Royal Rumble match. Cena quickly recovered from the shocking defeat as he immediately announced his entry into the Men's Elimination Chamber Match.

The Chamber match would be his best shot at securing a world title match at WrestleMania 41. However, Cena's path to Mania would get trickier if he loses the six-man Elimination Chamber bout.

Cena could still win his 17th world championship despite another major loss, especially if these three things happen.

#3. John Cena turns heel by forcefully taking Jey Uso's spot at WrestleMania

"Main Event" Jey Uso sent shockwaves through the WWE Universe when he eliminated John Cena to win the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble Match to book his spot in the main event of WrestleMania 41.

The Leader of the Cenation was incredibly respectful towards the Rumble winner and publicly endorsed the popular star in front of the WWE Universe. However, Cena's mannerisms could change, especially if his frustrations increase following a loss at Elimination Chamber 2025.

Cena could turn heel and viciously assault the leader of The Yeet Movement. This would cost Jey Uso his rightful spot in the main event of The Show of Shows. The Champ could then force his way into the card for Mania.

#2. 'The Cenation Movement' compels Triple H to book Cena in a World Title match at Mania

The creative team may make the final call about the booking decisions, but the ultimate power lies with the WWE Universe. "The Yes Movement" and "KofiMania" are old-school examples of WWE having to change WrestleMania plans on the fly due to the overwhelming popularity of a few fan favorites.

Last year, the "We Want Cody" movement led Cody Rhodes to the main event of WrestleMania XL, where he finished his story. John Cena is also a popular name, and fans firmly support the Franchise Player of the PG-Era to win his 17th World Title.

If they feel Cena is being wrongly forced out of a world title shot at Mania, they could launch the 'Cenation Movement' to force their hero into the main event of The Grandest Stage of Them All.

#1. Cena wins the Men's Money in The Bank contract

Although a 17th World Title is a monumental occasion befitting WrestleMania, WWE could put off the moment until after The Show of Shows, in which case the path to history becomes easier for John Cena.

Cena has had many failures in his life, but becoming the first person to unsuccessfully win the world title upon cashing in the Money in the Bank contract stands out as a blemish in his impressive list of accolades.

The Hollywood star could attempt to remove that blemish by winning the MITB this year. Cena could learn from his mistake and cash in unannounced, adding an intriguing sense of unpredictability to the world title scene.

On the contrary, The Champ could announce his cash-in beforehand, and WWE could advertise it for SummerSlam, where Cena could finally win his 17th World Championship.

