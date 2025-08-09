The Undertaker Names Two Top Heels in WWE Today

The Undertaker worked as both a babyface and a heel during his 30-year WWE in-ring career. In a recent podcast episode, the wrestling icon praised Gunther and Seth Rollins' performances as bad guys.

Ad

Gunther has been one of the top heels in WWE since joining the main roster from NXT in 2022. Rollins also became a villain in April after Paul Heyman helped him defeat CM Punk and Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 41.

Michelle McCool and The Undertaker spoke to Gunther on the latest episode of their Six Feet Under podcast. Discussing bad guys in modern-day wrestling, The Deadman only had positive things to say about The Ring General and Rollins.

Ad

Trending

"When I watch you [Gunther], there's a certain amount of grit that you get from you that you don't get from anybody else on the card," The Undertaker said. "It stands out. I think that's probably your biggest attribute, in my eyes, especially. Everybody wants the glam, they wanna be flashy, they wanna do this, but then there's you that stands out. I mean, you were recognized, obviously, Seth is in that conversation too, but when you think heels, I think of you." [3:47 – 4:26]

Ad

Ad

Gunther held the Intercontinental Championship for a record 666 days before capturing the World Heavyweight Championship twice. On August 2, he lost the title to CM Punk at SummerSlam before Rollins successfully cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on The Best in the World.

Why Gunther impresses The Undertaker

During his three years on the main roster, Gunther has shared the ring with Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, Sami Zayn, and several other top fan favorites. He also competed in classic matches against Ilja Dragunov, Pete Dunne, and Tyler Bate in NXT UK.

Ad

The Undertaker believes Gunther's ability to work with a variety of opponents sets him apart:

"Obviously your demeanor, but it's that grit in your work style that really captivates me, and I think what makes you a great heel is the sense that you can work with somebody who their repertoire is high-flying stuff. Although you can help them shine, but you never come out of what you do." [4:31 – 5:01]

Ad

In the same episode, The Phenom addressed how Gunther would have fared during WWE's Attitude Era in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

Please credit Six Feet Under and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Danny Hart Danny Hart is a journalist who has been reporting on pro wrestling (WWE) at Sportskeeda since 2017. He grew up as a massive fan of football/soccer and wrestling, leading him to pursue a career in sports journalism.



Before assuming his current role, Hart worked as a football writer at Goal.com between 2009 and 2016. He prides himself on writing original content that is fact-based and highly accurate. Hart thoroughly proofreads his work before submitting it and relies only on credible sources for information.



Hart’s favorite pro wrestler is The Undertaker. He admires the 2022 WWE Hall of Famer’s ability to reinvent his character and remain relevant across his decades-long career. If given the keys to WWE’s creative department, he would bring back The Phenom for a farewell bout against AJ Styles in a stadium full of fans. Not only that, but he would love to have the multi-time world champion’s greatest rivals seated at ringside for the spectacle.



When not watching and covering sports, Hart enjoys long-distance running, playing video games, and listening to audiobooks and podcasts. Know More

Brutus Beefcake gets emotional talking about Hulk Hogan HERE