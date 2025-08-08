The Undertaker Names One WWE Star Who Would Have Succeeded in the Attitude Era

The Undertaker was one of WWE's biggest stars during the popular Attitude Era in the late 1990s and early 2000s. On the latest episode of his podcast, the 2022 Hall of Famer explained why Gunther would have thrived had he wrestled in that generation.
Gunther has been one of WWE's top talents since moving to the main roster from NXT in 2022. The 37-year-old is a two-time World Heavyweight Champion and held the Intercontinental Championship for a record 666 days.
The Ring General was a guest on The Undertaker and Michelle McCool's Six Feet Under podcast. Discussing past eras, The Deadman made it clear that the Austrian would have had no problem in WWE's Attitude Era locker room.
"It's fun for me to see somebody that would actually fit in a previous generation," The Undertaker said. "Obviously you're excelling right now and you're at the top of the food chain, but I think you would have done well in the Attitude Era." [1:35 – 1:54]
The Phenom also addressed a major problem with WWE matches since the company reduced its live event schedule.
The Undertaker on Gunther as a heel champion
On August 2, CM Punk ended Gunther's latest World Heavyweight Championship reign at SummerSlam. Minutes after the match, Seth Rollins cashed in his Money in the Bank contract to win the title from Punk.
The Undertaker, best known as a babyface during his WWE career, thinks Gunther is the perfect bad guy:
"You're right out of central casting as the epitome of what a heel champion should be. If I was to think of something in my mind, if I was gonna make a movie, yeah, this is what I want right here. That's one of the highest compliments I could give you, man." [1:58 – 2:22]
Later in the episode, the WWE icon revealed why he also has a lot of respect for Gunther's fellow RAW star Bron Breakker.
