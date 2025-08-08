"I Eventually Had To Leave It Alone" – The Undertaker Respects Bron Breakker's Attitude Toward WWE

Bron Breakker has featured prominently on WWE television lately alongside Bronson Reed, Paul Heyman, and Seth Rollins. In a recent podcast, The Undertaker showered praise on the RAW star for keeping old-school wrestling traditions alive.

Nowadays, WWE fans have more access to behind-the-scenes information than ever before. Many current wrestlers are happy to disclose details about real-life backstage stories. However, Breakker tried to avoid the topic during an appearance on The Undertaker and Michelle McCool's Six Feet Under show.

During the latest episode, The Undertaker told WWE star Gunther that he appreciated Breakker's wrestling values:

"Bron is kind of an anomaly in this young era. He's a throwback too. He's an old-school dude, man. I felt in doing it, the interview, it was tough because he didn't wanna pull any curtains back, and I respected that so much. I eventually had to leave it alone. I'm sitting there and we're talking and I'm just like, okay, man, there's hope. There's hope that there's still people out there that wanna do this the right way." [24:46 – 25:23]

Bron Breakker played football for several years before joining WWE in 2021. He is the son of Rick Steiner and the nephew of Scott Steiner.

Bron Breakker and Gunther are two of The Undertaker's current favorites

Throughout his 30-year WWE in-ring career, The Undertaker rarely gave out-of-character interviews. Although he now speaks publicly as himself, Mark Calaway, the wrestling icon, thinks many aspects of the business should remain private.

For that reason, The Undertaker is pleased that Bron Breakker and Gunther take their job as WWE stars so seriously:

"I don't care how much we talk about the business and the behind the scenes. There's a point where it becomes too much. For an old crusty old-timer like myself, it does me good to see guys like you and Bron. I'm sure there's probably a couple of others." [25:24 – 25:48]

In the same episode, The Undertaker gave another damning assessment of the current WWE product.

Please credit Six Feet Under and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

Danny Hart is a journalist who has been reporting on pro wrestling (WWE) at Sportskeeda since 2017.



Before assuming his current role, Hart worked as a football writer at Goal.com between 2009 and 2016. He prides himself on writing original content that is fact-based and highly accurate. Hart thoroughly proofreads his work before submitting it and relies only on credible sources for information.



Hart’s favorite pro wrestler is The Undertaker. He admires the 2022 WWE Hall of Famer’s ability to reinvent his character and remain relevant across his decades-long career. If given the keys to WWE’s creative department, he would bring back The Phenom for a farewell bout against AJ Styles in a stadium full of fans. Not only that, but he would love to have the multi-time world champion’s greatest rivals seated at ringside for the spectacle.



When not watching and covering sports, Hart enjoys long-distance running, playing video games, and listening to audiobooks and podcasts. Know More

