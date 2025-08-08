"I Eventually Had To Leave It Alone" – The Undertaker Respects Bron Breakker's Attitude Toward WWE

Bron Breakker has featured prominently on WWE television lately alongside Bronson Reed, Paul Heyman, and Seth Rollins. In a recent podcast, The Undertaker showered praise on the RAW star for keeping old-school wrestling traditions alive.
Nowadays, WWE fans have more access to behind-the-scenes information than ever before. Many current wrestlers are happy to disclose details about real-life backstage stories. However, Breakker tried to avoid the topic during an appearance on The Undertaker and Michelle McCool's Six Feet Under show.
During the latest episode, The Undertaker told WWE star Gunther that he appreciated Breakker's wrestling values:
"Bron is kind of an anomaly in this young era. He's a throwback too. He's an old-school dude, man. I felt in doing it, the interview, it was tough because he didn't wanna pull any curtains back, and I respected that so much. I eventually had to leave it alone. I'm sitting there and we're talking and I'm just like, okay, man, there's hope. There's hope that there's still people out there that wanna do this the right way." [24:46 – 25:23]
Bron Breakker played football for several years before joining WWE in 2021. He is the son of Rick Steiner and the nephew of Scott Steiner.
Bron Breakker and Gunther are two of The Undertaker's current favorites
Throughout his 30-year WWE in-ring career, The Undertaker rarely gave out-of-character interviews. Although he now speaks publicly as himself, Mark Calaway, the wrestling icon, thinks many aspects of the business should remain private.
For that reason, The Undertaker is pleased that Bron Breakker and Gunther take their job as WWE stars so seriously:
"I don't care how much we talk about the business and the behind the scenes. There's a point where it becomes too much. For an old crusty old-timer like myself, it does me good to see guys like you and Bron. I'm sure there's probably a couple of others." [25:24 – 25:48]
In the same episode, The Undertaker gave another damning assessment of the current WWE product.
Please credit Six Feet Under and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.
Brutus Beefcake gets emotional talking about Hulk Hogan HERE