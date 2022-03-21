"I will probably lose my composure"- The Undertaker worries he'll get emotional during WWE Hall of Fame ceremony

The Undertaker believes he could get emotional during this year's Hall of Fame ceremony.

The Phenom officially retired at Survivor Series 2020. He mentioned that it was time for him to let The Undertaker "rest in peace" and retire from active competition.

Speaking on this week's episode of the Out of Character podcast with Ryan Satin, he mentioned that there was a good chance that he would get emotional during the Hall of Fame ceremony. He also said that he is still getting used to speaking in public as Mark Calaway:

"There will be times that I'm smiling. But I'm worried about the times I will probably lose my composure a little bit. This is going to be a real glimpse into Mark Calaway as well. And it's crazy. I'm only starting to get used to talking like this and being open like this. It's always been really difficult for me to carry on conversations as Mark Calaway in these kind of settings." (from 19:24 onwards)

In the same interview, The Phenom even opened up on the most memorable Tombstone Piledriver he ever delivered.

The Undertaker will be inducted by Vince McMahon

In a rare instance, Taker will be inducted into the Hall of Fame Class of 2022 by none other than WWE Chairman Mr. McMahon. The announcement was made on The Pat McAfee Show, where Vince McMahon was the special guest.

The WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony will emanate from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX on Friday, April 1. This will be a unique moment in WWE history when SmackDown and the Hall of Fame Ceremony take place on the same night.

