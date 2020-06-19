The Undertaker picks 4 WWE legends to include in his Mount Rushmore of pro-wrestling

WWE legend The Undertaker recently had a chat with Comicbook.com, and The Phenom shared some interesting things. Over the course of the past few years, we have seen a string of WWE legends and current Superstars talking about their Mount Rushmore of pro-wrestling.

In this interview, The Undertaker revealed the four pro-wrestling legends he considers worthy enough to be on the Mount Rushmore of this industry. He mentioned Ric Flair, Stone Cold Steve Austin, and Hulk Hogan. Harley Race, Bruno Sammartino, and Dusty Rhodes were also considered by The Undertaker to bag a spot in his Mount Rushmore, but he suddenly remembered that he had forgotten Andre The Giant.

You got to have [Ric] Flair. You got to have [Hulk] Hogan. Stone Cold [Steve Austin].... That fourth one's tough. It could be Harley [Race]. It could be Dusty [Rhodes]. It could be Bruno [Sammartino]. And I base that on contributions to the business. Not so much if they were a great worker or this or that, but... Oh, I know my fourth, it's Andre [The Giant]. I don't know why I forgot Andre. So yeah, it would probably be Flair, Hogan, Stone Cold and Andre.

All four legends in The Undertaker's list have made major contributions in the world of pro-wrestling

The Undertaker also revealed his thoughts on how he feels when people include him in their Mount Rushmore. He stated that he feels flattered and honored when people consider him one of the all-time greats.

The Undertaker's Mount Rushmore is certainly an impressive one. Ric Flair is a 16-time World Champion and has produced innumerable classic bouts throughout his career across various promotions. Hulk Hogan is one of the most recognizable wrestlers on the planet and was responsible for pro-wrestling getting some much-needed mainstream attention in the '80s.

Andre The Giant was dubbed as the 8th Wonder of the World, and rightfully so. He was the first wrestler to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. Stone Cold Steve Austin's popularity was instrumental in WWE managing to beat WCW in the weekly rating war, which ultimately led to Vince McMahon buying off his competition.