The Undertaker once played a prank on AEW star with WWE Hall of Famer

WWE Hall of Famer John Bradshaw Layfield (JBL) recently recalled how he and The Undertaker joked around with AEW's Paul Wight at a hotel bar.

Wight, known in WWE as The Big Show, was surrounded by autograph-hunting fans one time during a European tour. JBL and The Undertaker gave a woman a picture of the movie character Shrek and told her to ask the seven-foot star to sign it.

On Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw, JBL said he and The Undertaker watched on as the woman played along with the prank:

"She did it perfect. She goes, 'Sir, please, I wanna get this picture of you signed.' He's like, 'Ma'am, just a minute, please.' She goes, 'Sir, please!' And she's just insistent. Finally he grabs it and it's a picture of Shrek. She gave him the picture of Shrek that me and a certain Deadman gave to the woman. It was the greatest set-up ever." [50:31 – 51:02]

In the same podcast episode, JBL said he thought his wrestling career was over before he won the WWE Championship in 2004.

How Paul Wight reacted to JBL and The Undertaker's prank

Although it is considered an insult to be compared to Shrek, Paul Wight took the joke in good spirits.

JBL added that his former in-ring rival saw the funny side and did not take offense to the woman's request:

"He looked at it and finally he starts laughing, thank goodness, and he looked around, and according to him, he said, 'I see Bradshaw and 'Taker's head duck down!'" [51:02 – 51:11]

On another occasion, Shrek's theme music began playing when Wight made his entrance to face Kurt Angle and JBL in a triple threat match.

