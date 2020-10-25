We are mere hours away from WWE Hell In A Cell, where Randy Orton will challenge Drew McIntyre for the WWE title, inside the hellish structure. Ahead of the show, Orton received serious praise from none other than The Undertaker, who posted a heartfelt tweet looking back at his rivalry with The Viper.

The Undertaker stated that Orton was a 24-year-old kid at the time, and had a lot ahead of him. The Deadman also said that he is incredibly proud of this rivalry.

.@RandyOrton was a 24 year old kid with the world ahead of him during this time. A rivalry and business I’m very proud of...and you bet I gave him that receipt. #WWEUntold @WWENetwork pic.twitter.com/cIt7yfMoPs — Undertaker (@undertaker) October 25, 2020

The Undertaker vs Randy Orton was one of the greatest rivalries of the Ruthless Aggression Era

Randy Orton targeted The Undertaker on the road to WrestleMania 21 in early 2005, and became another victim on The Phenom's list. Months later, Orton was drafted to SmackDown, where he reignited his feud with The Undertaker and defeated him at SummerSlam 2005.

The rivalry finally culminated in a Hell In A Cell match at Armageddon 2005, which The Undertaker won. Orton went on to become one of the biggest Superstars in WWE history, and this legendary rivalry had a lot to do with his meteoric rise as a main event star. Today, Orton is a 13-time World Champion, and we will probably see him win a few more world titles down the line.