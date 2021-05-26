The Undertaker posts workout picture and motivational message on Instagram

WWE legend The Undertaker (real name Mark Calaway) has taken to social media to post a workout picture and a motivational message to his followers.

The 56-year-old officially retired in 2020 after 30 years in WWE and 33 years in the wrestling business. Although his days as an in-ring competitor are now over, the four-time WWE Champion clearly has no plans to slow down his exercise routine.

Posting on Instagram, The Undertaker shared an image of himself lifting a kettlebell outdoors. He also wrote that “the game may be over” for him, but “the grind never ends.”

Despite his retirement, The Undertaker has still made WWE-related appearances over the last six months.

The WrestleMania icon appeared on Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions show on the WWE Network in November 2020. He has also featured on A&E show WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures in recent weeks.

The Undertaker’s next goal following his WWE retirement

The Undertaker defeated AJ Styles in his final WWE match at WrestleMania 36

The Undertaker appeared on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast earlier this year. He discussed a variety of topics, including his possible career path after announcing his retirement from WWE in-ring competition.

Like Triple H and Shawn Michaels, The Undertaker said he would like to contribute to the future of WWE by helping up-and-coming superstars in NXT. He also wanted to enjoy his life outdoors.

“I’ve dedicated my whole life to this business,” he said. “There’ll be times when I help out and maybe mentor some guys, but I’ve gotta find out what I’m passionate about and still earn a living. Right now my goal is to be the best outdoorsman I can be at this point. I’ve always loved hunting and fishing and doing all that, I just haven’t had time.”

The Undertaker added that “it would be a hoot” to be involved in a television show about hunting.