The Undertaker posts workout picture and motivational message on Instagram

WWE legend The Undertaker (real name Mark Calaway) has taken to social media to post a workout picture and a motivational message to his followers.
The 56-year-old officially retired in 2020 after 30 years in WWE and 33 years in the wrestling business. Although his days as an in-ring competitor are now over, the four-time WWE Champion clearly has no plans to slow down his exercise routine.
Posting on Instagram, The Undertaker shared an image of himself lifting a kettlebell outdoors. He also wrote that “the game may be over” for him, but “the grind never ends.”
Despite his retirement, The Undertaker has still made WWE-related appearances over the last six months.
The WrestleMania icon appeared on Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions show on the WWE Network in November 2020. He has also featured on A&E show WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures in recent weeks.
The Undertaker’s next goal following his WWE retirement
The Undertaker appeared on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast earlier this year. He discussed a variety of topics, including his possible career path after announcing his retirement from WWE in-ring competition.
Like Triple H and Shawn Michaels, The Undertaker said he would like to contribute to the future of WWE by helping up-and-coming superstars in NXT. He also wanted to enjoy his life outdoors.
“I’ve dedicated my whole life to this business,” he said. “There’ll be times when I help out and maybe mentor some guys, but I’ve gotta find out what I’m passionate about and still earn a living. Right now my goal is to be the best outdoorsman I can be at this point. I’ve always loved hunting and fishing and doing all that, I just haven’t had time.”
The Undertaker added that “it would be a hoot” to be involved in a television show about hunting.