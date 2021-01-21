The Undertaker reveals his new goal after WWE retirement

The Undertaker has opened up about his future outside of WWE after announcing his retirement as an in-ring competitor.

Following a 33-year wrestling career and 30-year run in WWE, The Undertaker bid farewell as an on-screen character at Survivor Series 2020. The man behind the persona, Mark Calaway, signed a 15-year deal last year to remain with WWE until 2035.

Speaking on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, The Undertaker said his current plan is to enjoy his life outdoors. He also expects to mentor some of WWE’s up-and-coming Superstars.

“I’ve dedicated my whole life to this business. There’ll be times when I help out and maybe mentor some guys, but I’ve gotta find out what I’m passionate about and still earn a living. Right now my goal is to be the best outdoorsman I can be at this point. I’ve always loved hunting and fishing and doing all that, I just haven’t had time.”

Watch the video above to revisit some of the greatest moments from The Undertaker’s legendary WWE career.

Could The Undertaker have his own TV show?

The Undertaker's WWE Network docuseries aired in 2020

Advertisement

The likes of John Cena, The Rock, and Steve Austin have hosted their own television shows in recent years. The Undertaker is open to following in their footsteps, but only if the job does not feel too much like work.

“I’ve thought about it. Undertaker Outdoors, right? I think it’d be a hoot, actually. I’ve thought about it and I don’t want it to be a job-job. I enjoy it too much, I’d hate to lose the fact that, ‘I don’t want to go hunting, I don’t want to go…’ you know. But I’m open to whatever.”

The Undertaker also discussed CM Punk’s transition from WWE to UFC during the podcast appearance.

Please credit The Joe Rogan Experience and give a H/T to SK Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.