The Undertaker predicts how Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar will turn out at WrestleMania

The Undertaker has spoken about what he expects from Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38. The two megastars are set to collide in a Unification Match for the WWE and Universal Championships.

Lesnar and Reigns are the only two superstars to defeat The Phenom at the Showcase of the Immortals. The Beast Incarnate broke the legend's streak at WrestleMania 30, while The Tribal Chief defeated The Undertaker at the 33rd edition of the show.

Speaking to The Dallas Morning News, The Deadman was asked to give his pick for the WrestleMania main event. He claimed it was a "coin toss" as it is hard to see Reigns losing right now but nothing is certain when Lesnar is involved.

"Honestly, man, I think it's a coin toss. Right now, I'm not in the day-to-days so I'm not really in tune with the vibe of what's going on behind the scenes. But as a fan and (WrestleMania) being in LA next year, I have a hard time seeing Roman lose but on the other hand, it's Brock Lesnar too," The Undertaker said. [4:43-5:25]

The soon-to-be WWE Hall of Famer also noted that he is looking forward to the match between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns, citing the wonderful build to it.

"I'm really looking forward to it, though. I think it's gonna be an unbelievable match. It'll have everything. It'll have physicality, it'll have a great story. I think the match has been built wonderfully, so I'm excited to watch it and see what they come up with." [5:43-6:06]

In an earlier interview with The Dallas Morning News, The Undertaker stated that Reigns should have been the one to end the streak instead of Lesnar. He feels that the accolade would have had a higher value if the current Universal Champion had been the first to pin 'Taker at The Show of Shows.

