The Undertaker provides an update on his health, has surgeries lined up

WWE legend The Undertaker has provided an update on his physical condition, revealing that he needs a knee replacement.

The Deadman last wrestled former WWE Champion AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36, where he emerged victorious in the first-ever Boneyard Match. A couple of months later, at Survivor Series, The Phenom officially announced his retirement from in-ring competition after celebrating three decades in the industry.

During a recent appearance on 'Norm and D Invasion' on The Ticket Sports Radio, The Undertaker disclosed that he needs a right knee and has surgeries lined up.

“Well, so I have both my hips are partial hip replacements already. I need a right knee and so, I have surgeries lined up. I gotta wait until hunting season’s over,” said Undertaker. " (H/T POST Wrestling)

The Undertaker discloses if he will be a part of WWE WrestleMania 38

WrestleMania is only a few months away, an event that The Undertaker has been an integral part of for three decades. Now that he's retired, there's a chance he might not show up at the 'Grandest Stage of Them All.'

The Phenom stated that his time has passed, and it's time for today's stars to step up and take over.

"The passion is obviously still there," said The Undertaker. "I think that will always be there. It’s just the physical side of it. … My time has come, my time has gone. This is the WWE and things happen, you never know. But I know that my time has passed and it’s time for these young guys to step up and take over and lead us to where we’re going,” Undertaker said.

The Undertaker is one of the biggest names to have ever come out of WWE. Even if he does not appear at WrestleMania, he'll always be recognized as a legend.

