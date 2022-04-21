"Get lost" - The Undertaker allegedly reacted furiously after WWE stars ignored him all day

Bill DeMott says The Undertaker once reprimanded some former WCW stars due to their backstage behavior in WWE.

Vince McMahon purchased WCW in 2001 and obtained the contracts of several wrestlers from the company. As one of WWE’s most respected superstars, it was common courtesy for co-workers to shake The Undertaker’s hand backstage at shows.

DeMott was among the ex-WCW stars who appeared in the famous Invasion storyline throughout 2001. Speaking on Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw, he recalled how The Deadman reacted to his new colleagues ignoring him all day:

“At the end of the show we had a couple of guys from WCW, been there half a minute, and they waited until the end of the day until they were in front of him to say hello.” DeMott continued, “He cussed them pillar to post. He told them, ‘Get lost, I’ve been here all day. You don’t come to me when I’m walking past you. There’s a way we do things around here.’” [1:18:18-1:18:41]

The Undertaker feuded with several former WCW stars in 2001, including Diamond Dallas Page (DDP), Kanyon, Brian Adams, and Bryan Clark. He also had a 49-day reign as a WCW World Tag Team Champion alongside his storyline brother Kane.

The Undertaker and WWE had a different locker room environment to WCW

According to Bill DeMott, WCW sometimes felt like “lunatics running the asylum” due to the lack of leadership in the company.

When several WCW stars joined WWE, DeMott thought many of them needed to quickly drastically improve their professionalism around the likes of The Undertaker:

“We knew that was the difference [between WWE and WCW]. I’ll get in trouble for saying this, but there was a lot of guys who were professional wrestlers but weren’t professional. They were just pro wrestlers. They had an opportunity and WWE was a big wake-up call for a lot. Even veterans, I think it was a big wake-up call.” [1:18:41-1:19:03]

As an in-ring competitor, DeMott was best known as Hugh Morrus during his time in WCW. He also won the WCW United States Heavyweight Championship twice in 2000 while performing as Gen. Rection.

The 55-year-old later joined WWE, where he became a coach at the Performance Center before resigning in 2015.

