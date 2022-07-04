The Undertaker reacts to UFC Champion entering to his theme

The Undertaker has reacted to UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya using his theme music to make to make an entrance during the UFC 276 pay-per-view.

The WWE Hall of Famer has been using the song "Rest In Peace" produced by Jim Johnston for most of his career. The theme has become so iconic that it's now synonymous with The Undertaker. This, coupled with his trademark slow walk, purple lighting and smoke has made The Deadman's entrance one of the most spectacular sights in the wrestling business.

Adesanya, who goes by the nickname "Stylebender" on social media, entered to the theme for his title defense against Jared Cannonier at the UFC pay-per-view on Saturday. He even wore the iconic Undertaker brim cap and carried a golden urn to the Octagon. The commentary acknowledged who inspired the entrance.

The Phenom himself took to Twitter today to congratulate Israel on his win. The WWE Hall of Famer wrote:

"The long walk many opponents know and fear … congrats @stylebender! #UFC276"

Israel Adesanya has been the promotion's undisputed Middleweight Champion since October 2019. After his unanimous decision victory this weekend, he extended his MMA record to 23-1-0.

The Undertaker himself didn't make the show, but WWE's CEO was in attendence for UFC 276

Interim WWE CEO Stephanie McMahon, along with her husband Triple H, father and former CEO Vince McMahon, and SmackDown commentator Pat McAfee were in attendance at the Ultimate Fighting Championship 276 pay-per-view.

The WWE contingent was shown on TV during the show. Although they couldn't be there from the start on the account of the Money In The Bank premium live event, they must have made it to the arena mid-show, as the WWE event started a couple hours before UFC 276.

While the McMahons were present in classic suits, McAfee's look stole the show. With his black tank top, gold chain, watch, and a neck brace he wore due to an attack by Baron Corbin, he definitely stood out from most of the crowd.

It should be noted that the MGM Grand Arena (where Money In The Bank took place) and the T-Mobile arena (where UFC 276 took place) are both in Las Vegas, NV and are less than a mile apart.

With Israel Adesanya's Undertaker-inspired entrance and the presence of some of the biggest names in Sports Entertainment, this MMA event had pro wrestling fingerprints all over it.

