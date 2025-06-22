The Undertaker reacts to WWE’s decision to cut Jey Uso’s title reign short

The World Heavyweight Championship reign of Jey Uso ended at 51 days at the hands of Gunther on the June 9 edition of RAW after Money in the Bank 2025.
Jey Uso's loss was a bit of a surprise, with many feeling that his main event push was over. However, countering that narrative, The Undertaker defended Uso and spoke highly of him despite his short-lived title reign.
Speaking recently on SHAK Wrestling, the 60-year-old legend expressed his views on Uso losing his championship after a short reign and whether it had affected his standing as a top guy. The Deadman expressed that losing the title doesn’t mean it will hurt his position, and a gold strap wouldn't define Main Event Jey as a draw. Moreover, 'Taker heaped massive praise on The Yeet Master and added he was a “bona fide top-tier guy now.”
“I don’t think that’s going to define Jey Uso. He was already well on his way long before he beat Gunther. Yeah, it was a short run. But I don't think that is going to affect him as an attraction as a draw. He is a bona fide top-tier guy now,” The Undertaker said. [9:13 - 9:43]
Jey Uso has important WWE match lined up
Following his title loss, Jey Uso quickly got himself together and was announced as the mystery entrant in the King of the Ring Tournament before the Fatal Four-Way qualifying match. He emerged victorious, beating Rusev, Sheamus, and Bronson Reed, punching his ticket to the semifinal.
The latest episode of Friday Night SmackDown saw Randy Orton win the other semifinal and become the first confirmed contender for the KOTR crown. On RAW, Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes will compete for the final spot, and the winner will lock horns with The Viper at Night of Champions on June 28 in Saudi Arabia.
Heading into the match against the former Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, Uso is a huge underdog. However, lately, The Yeet Master has proven he can alter the entire landscape of the company and holds the potential to beat anyone in World Wrestling Entertainment. His Royal Rumble 2025 win and victory over Gunther at WrestleMania 41 are two prime examples.
It will be interesting to see how Rhodes vs. Uso unfolds and who competes for the KOTR crown against Randy Orton at the premium live event.