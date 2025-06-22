The Undertaker reacts to WWE’s decision to cut Jey Uso’s title reign short

The World Heavyweight Championship reign of Jey Uso ended at 51 days at the hands of Gunther on the June 9 edition of RAW after Money in the Bank 2025.

Ad

Jey Uso's loss was a bit of a surprise, with many feeling that his main event push was over. However, countering that narrative, The Undertaker defended Uso and spoke highly of him despite his short-lived title reign.

Speaking recently on SHAK Wrestling, the 60-year-old legend expressed his views on Uso losing his championship after a short reign and whether it had affected his standing as a top guy. The Deadman expressed that losing the title doesn’t mean it will hurt his position, and a gold strap wouldn't define Main Event Jey as a draw. Moreover, 'Taker heaped massive praise on The Yeet Master and added he was a “bona fide top-tier guy now.”

Ad

Trending

“I don’t think that’s going to define Jey Uso. He was already well on his way long before he beat Gunther. Yeah, it was a short run. But I don't think that is going to affect him as an attraction as a draw. He is a bona fide top-tier guy now,” The Undertaker said. [9:13 - 9:43]

Ad

WWE fired her, but she started earning more than ever - Check out!

Check out his comments in the full video below:

Ad

Jey Uso has important WWE match lined up

Following his title loss, Jey Uso quickly got himself together and was announced as the mystery entrant in the King of the Ring Tournament before the Fatal Four-Way qualifying match. He emerged victorious, beating Rusev, Sheamus, and Bronson Reed, punching his ticket to the semifinal.

The latest episode of Friday Night SmackDown saw Randy Orton win the other semifinal and become the first confirmed contender for the KOTR crown. On RAW, Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes will compete for the final spot, and the winner will lock horns with The Viper at Night of Champions on June 28 in Saudi Arabia.

Ad

Heading into the match against the former Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, Uso is a huge underdog. However, lately, The Yeet Master has proven he can alter the entire landscape of the company and holds the potential to beat anyone in World Wrestling Entertainment. His Royal Rumble 2025 win and victory over Gunther at WrestleMania 41 are two prime examples.

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see how Rhodes vs. Uso unfolds and who competes for the KOTR crown against Randy Orton at the premium live event.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nayan Kumawat Nayan is a WWE News and Features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. After completing his bachelor's degree in Mass Communication from Poddar International, he began working as a YouTube script writer. Nayan then transitioned to Pinkvilla as a combat sports writer. He gained valuable experience there before finally coming under the banner of Sportskeeda.



Within 1.5 years, Nayan has written over 1,000 articles, interviewed MFN promotion owners, and conducted a Twitter campaign that gained over 50k retweets and more. He puts fact-checking and mindful journalism above everything by applying a three-check method, where he tries to verify reports from reliable sources and cross-check whether other major publications have covered them.



Looking back at his association with pro wrestling, Nayan recalls being hooked on the sport after watching Shawn Michael vs. The Undertaker at WrestleMania 25. Since then, the product has been an inseparable part of his life.



Apart from The Heartbreak Kid being Nayan's favorite wrestler for his confidence and charisma, he is also a fan of Brock Lesnar due to The Beast's "work speaks louder than words" attitude.



Nayan can be found performing mixed martial arts and reading true crime in his free time. Know More