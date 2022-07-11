“The most nervous I’ve been” – The Undertaker recalls moment he was afraid to appear in front of a WWE crowd

The Undertaker has spoken about a recent moment in his WWE career where he was extremely nervous about facing the crowd.

His Hall of Fame induction at this year's WrestleMania was quite different from most past instances. He stood with a head-mic and spoke to the audience while pacing before them in the ring and summed up his career. Overall, it took more time and encompassed his entire career, making it extremely entertaining for fans. It was also one of the first times in his life that he was appearing before a live audience as Mark Calaway.

The Phenom spoke about the experience recently in an interview with Peter Rosenberg on A&E, where he explained how "nerve-racking" it was for him. He also talked about the thoughts going through his head during that time.

"Yeah, absolutely it was. Through the last couple of years, The Last Ride, and everything, I've done quite a lot of media now. Pretty much all of it was done through Zoom and done different ways. This would be the first time that I was in front of a WWE audience and not be The Undertaker. It was a little nerve-racking. That coupled with the fact that I was going to re-invent the wheel as far as the speech went. It was possibly the most nervous I've been in in a long time, for those two reasons." (4:31 - 5:25)

The Undertaker points out a major issue he faced during his WWE Hall of Fame speech

The Deadman also spoke about one of the most difficult parts of the Hall of Fame speech. He said that he had to fight his instincts, which naturally wanted to present his televised character in front of the WWE crowd, while he had to channel Mark Calaway for the speech.

"Fighting instincts to be The Undertaker and let Mark Calaway come through. We got through it." (5:26 - 5:40)

Since retiring, The Phenom has shocked the WWE Universe by speaking as the everyday Mark Calaway far more. Despite his retirement, fans are still waiting for him to make one last appearance in the company.

