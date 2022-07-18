"I had no clue" - The Undertaker recalls his reaction to former WWE manager's real-life profession

The Undertaker recently recalled his reaction to learning about Paul Bearer's (real name William Moody) real-life profession.

The Phenom had his last match against AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36 in a Boneyard match. Throughout his extensive career, he has had notable rivalries with many superstars, including Batista, Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Stone Cold Steve Austin, CM Punk, John Cena, and Brock Lesnar, to name a few.

Upon his debut in WWE, Taker was paired with Bearer (then known as Percy Pringle) as his manager. To add to the grim gimmick of The Deadman, Bearer sported a pale face, held an urn, and wore a black suit.

In a recent interaction with Peter Rosenberg of A&E, The Undertaker recalled his first reaction to learning that his manager was a licensed mortician in real life.

"At that time I had no clue that William Moody was a licensed mortician and I had no clue. I mean, I you know, all I knew was Percy Pringle and blonde hair and starred jackets and so I didn't find that out until he actually interviewed later on, for the WWE job. So it's just crazy how things worked out and yes, he was a vital, vital part of that whole development of the character." (18:30 - 19:03)

The Undertaker was initially unaware that Paul Bearer would be managing him

During the same interaction on A&E, Taker claimed he was initially unaware that Paul Bearer would be his manager until he made his entrance.

"I'm walking down to the ring, no music, nothing at that point and all of a sudden I turn around and here comes here comes Percy Pringle. He gets up there and he goes, 'Gary told me to come out and be your manager.'"

The Undertaker has previously announced his retirement from the in-ring competition but has often surprised fans with a return. Do you think he will come back for one more match? Sound off in the comments below.

