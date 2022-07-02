"He takes the most perfect backdrop" - The Undertaker recalls WWE veteran hilariously wrecking his motorcycle

The Undertaker recalled the time WWE veteran Mideon wrecked his motorcycle.

The Deadman had multiple legendary personas during his run with the company. Outside the ring, The Undertaker was a different person who had hobbies such as listening to rock music and collecting vintage motorbikes.

Mideon, who was a part of The Undertaker's stable The Ministry of Darkness, was one of his close friends. In a recent edition of Table for 3, The Deadman shared a hilarious story about Mideon wrecking one of his vintage motorbikes:

"So we get it back up on the asphalt, he takes off again. It goes in a gradual circle. He's off about 100 yards off me and he goes off again... So the back wheel hits the asphalt and the front wheel just jerks to the right. He goes a** over the tea kettle over the ape hangers. He takes the most perfect backdrop you have ever seen."

After the crash, Taker described the condition of the bike and how Mideon reacted to it.

"He lands over the asphalt and bounces back on his feet and goes 'I'm okay' but the bike, it's going on eBay 4'O clock that afternoon... The right side of the gas tank is completely caved in... So I'm looking at the bike and looking at all the damage and I finally look up at him and make eye contact with him and he goes 'I'll go pack my bags'"

As hilarious as the story was, The Undertaker was glad that the bike was not completely destroyed after Mideon's glorious flip.

WWE announces one-man show starring The Undertaker for SummerSlam

The Deadman might be retired from in-ring competition, but that does not stop him from making appearances both inside and outside of WWE. The biggest party of the summer will start in a few weeks and he is ready for it.

The company put out a press release regarding "UNDERTAKER 1 deadMAN SHOW" which will be held at the Wildhorse Saloon in Nashville on July 29, the Friday before the Premium Live Event. On the show, the 57-year-old will be "sharing never-before-heard stories from his Hall of Fame career" and taking questions from the audience.

Tickets for the show will be available from July 28th. There will be premium meet and greet sessions with The Deadman and fans will be delighted to hear stories from the past and interact with him in person.

