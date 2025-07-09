The Undertaker recalls WWE fining him for breaking company policy

The Undertaker was one of WWE's top stars throughout his 30-year in-ring career with the company from 1990 to 2020. In a recent interview, The Deadman addressed the time former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon punished him for going off-script.

In 2011, Triple H hit his legendary rival in the head with a steel chair during their match at WrestleMania 27. A year earlier, the company banned chair shots to the head to reduce the risk of wrestlers suffering concussions.

The Undertaker appeared on the latest episode of Mic Check with Mr. Anderson. Reflecting on the incident, the WWE icon recalled how McMahon fined him and Triple H.

"The conversation was really condensed," The Undertaker said, discussing his post-match interaction with McMahon. "Where it came back was when I got paid for it, and there was that big minus. He fined the s**t out of us. As soon as I got my check and I'm looking, I'm like, 'Holy s**t.' I called Paul [Triple H] right away. I said, 'Hey, man, you got your 'Mania check?' He goes, 'Yep.' And I was like, 'Did you get fined too?' and he went, 'Yep.' I was like, 'Son of a b***h.' He fined the s**t out of us, man." [From 20:37 – 21:15]

The Undertaker defeated Triple H in a 29-minute No Holds Barred contest to extend his WrestleMania streak to 19 victories without losing. In 2012, he beat The Game again in a Hell in a Cell match at WrestleMania 28.

The Undertaker's pre-match WWE chair shot conversation with Triple H

Vince McMahon has been close friends with The Undertaker since the 1990s. He is also the father-in-law of Triple H, who married his daughter Stephanie in 2003.

The Undertaker explained that he came up with the chair shot idea and convinced Triple H that they would not get into trouble with McMahon:

"I could tell he was leaning my way on this, and I was like, 'All right, man, look, I'm his most tenured guy. You're his son-in-law. Surely we can do it, we can get away with it.'" [19:50 – 20:04]

Two days after the match, WWE's corporate website stated in an article that "using a folded metal chair shot to the head is prohibited." It also confirmed that Triple H and The Undertaker received fines for breaking the rule.

