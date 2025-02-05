The Undertaker recounts a moment when his confidence was shattered before WWE WrestleMania match

The Undertaker's WWE career had more highs than lows. However, what happens when the athlete himself feels he is at a low point?

Looking back to WrestleMania in 2015, when he faced Bray Wyatt, the Deadman admitted he was crushed after what happened the prior year. The Hall of Famer suffered his first loss at the annual spectacle and was later reported to have collapsed. He was rushed to the hospital.

In an interview with Bully Ray on the Busted Open podcast, The Undertaker addressed Brock Lesnar's backstage pep talk and Triple H walking up to him to remind him who he was and what he had already done in the business:

"I'm having unbelievable anxiety, worried about what is going to happen. Have I still got it, right? And I never had that. I always knew I was the f**king guy, and I had it, and I could do it." [From 30:50 onwards]

Taker got his win back that year, defeating Wyatt at The Show of Shows. He returned for the annual spectacle on four more occasions before retiring and lowering the curtain on his legendary on-screen character.

The Undertaker says WWE CCO Triple H helped him get through

When self-doubt crept into The Deadman's skin and bones, Triple H walked up to him, and the two conversed briefly.

The Undertaker credits the interaction he had with the WWE CCO as what got him through that moment before stepping out in front of thousands of fans inside Levi's Stadium. The match itself went fine, as the two worked a 15-minute and 12-second contest, which was the penultimate bout on the card.

"There's another shot of Triple H, saying, 'Don't forget who the f**k you are.' And I'll never forget that. He came to me and he said, 'Don't forget who the f**k you are.' That got me through that match with Bray," the Hall of Famer said.

Bray Wyatt and The Last Outlaw would later revisit their rivalry that year when The Wyatt Family abducted the legend. This led to a tag team match at Survivor Series, where Bray and Luke Harper fell to Taker and Kane.

Please credit the Busted Open podcast and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

