"Would it have helped Bray?" — The Undertaker recounts controversial WWE WrestleMania match

The Undertaker recently looked back at his decades-long career in the wrestling business. If there is one thing that WWE fans get divisive about, it is the death of Taker's WrestleMania streak.

In a sit-down interview with Bully Ray on Busted Open, the WWE Hall of Famer admitted it would have benefitted late wrestler Bray Wyatt tremendously if the latter ended the streak. He also believes Roman Reigns' career could have skyrocketed with a win over The Last Outlaw on the grandest stage in sports entertainment.

Be that as it may, Undertaker clarifies that losing to Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania was the right call because neither Wyatt nor Reigns were ready. The Beast Incarnate was sitting on the other end of the spectrum, with a strong UFC career behind him. Taker called Lesnar a box office attraction:

"Brock was an attraction all to himself by this time. Would it have helped Bray? Obviously it would have helped Bray. Would it have skyrocketed Roman? Probably. But again, it wasn't my call," the Hall of Famer said. [From 15:22 to 15:46]

Bray Wyatt and The Undertaker locked horns at The Show of Shows a year later. This was Taker's first appearance for WWE after his loss to Lesnar.

The Undertaker passed the torch to Bray Wyatt before the WWE star's untimely passing

On the 30th anniversary special episode of WWE RAW in January 2023, The Undertaker was used in the ongoing program between Bray Wyatt and LA Knight.

The Megastar's promo was interrupted by The Last Outlaw, who confronted the former in the ring. Bray Wyatt then joined the segment, taking out his rival ahead of that year's Royal Rumble event, where they wrestled in what would become Bray's final televised match. At the end of the segment, Taker and the late WWE star shared a moment.

The former WWE Champion had also worked with Undertaker outside their WrestleMania clash. It was in late 2015 when The Wyatt Family met Taker and Kane at Survivor Series.

