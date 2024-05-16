The Undertaker rejects big pitch; drops an AEW reference

WWE legend The Undertaker recently turned down a big pitch made to him by the host of his Six Feet Under podcast, Matt Lida. The Deadman stated that he wouldn't like to be the subject of a roast, but suggested the likes of Hulk Hogan and AEW star Ric Flair as possible contenders who could be roasted.

A few days back, Netflix released The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady, where the NFL legend was brutally roasted by several celebrities. Big names like Kevin Hart, Will Ferrell, and Ben Affleck, just to name a few appeared at the show to take light-hearted digs at the seven-time Super Bowl Champion.

The episode became a big talking point, with even The Undertaker discussing it on the latest edition of his podcast, Six Feet Under. When asked by the host, Matt Lida, if he would want to be the subject of such an elaborate roast, the WWE Hall of Famer was quick to turn down the idea. He even added that he could fall in trouble with those in WWE for participating in something like that.

“Will you stop saying that?! [he said in response to his co-host Matt Lida talking about a potential roast.] You know WWE, they monitor this, right?… I’m telling you what, if this somehow miraculously happens, me and you, we’re going to have problems," said Taker. (H/T - SeScoops)

Furthermore, The Phenom named Hulk Hogan and Ric Flair as two performers who could be roasted but added the latter happened to be in the "wrong" company.

"There are a lot of guys that came before I did that need to be roasted. Hulk Hogan... [Ric] Flair would be good, but he's affiliated with the wrong [company]," added The Deadman.

The Undertaker on his retirement match

A few days back, while appearing on the Busted Open Radio podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer looked back at his final match at WrestleMania 36, where he defeated AJ Styles.

The Undertaker revealed when the pandemic forced WWE to conduct the show behind closed doors, it came as a relief to him. He also added that he wanted to have that match as he had never worked with Styles before.

"When we did the cinematic match, it was almost a relief," The Undertaker admitted, as he was not in the best shape towards the end of his career. "Obviously, that match was originally supposed to happen in a stadium. There was gonna be a regular match and in my mind, I was thinking, 'Okay. This isn't Shawn [Michaels], but man, this is really close to Shawn,' and I was thinking about the match that we could have. The only reason I was gonna have that match is because I never worked with AJ."

Considering The Undertaker had such a fitting end to his illustrious WWE career, it's safe to say there's little chance of him ever stepping back in the ring.