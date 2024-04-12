The Undertaker replaced 59-year-old WWE legend at WrestleMania due to financial disagreement - Reports

The Undertaker made a surprising return at WrestleMania 40 last weekend. Appearing as he did in years past, smack dab in the middle of the ring, The Deadman delivered a chokeslam to The Rock, helping put an end to the reign of The Bloodline. But, was this the plan from the get-go? Or did WWE have something else in store for the main event of Night 2?

Well, according to a report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, The Undertaker replaced a 59-year-old legend in that spot. This legend just so happens to be Stone Cold Steve Austin. The Texas Rattlesnake was meant to be at WrestleMania 40, where he would confront The Final Boss, but was reportedly unable to reach a financial agreement with WWE.

"Undertaker’s gong hit and he chokeslammed and took out Rock. Austin was the person originally earmarked for that spot, but in the end they couldn’t reach a financial agreement and Undertaker was put in his place." [H/T: WON]

Many were expecting to hear the glass break and for Stone Cold to rush out to the ring and hit a few stunners. But, instead, the WWE Universe got The Undertaker, which was a neat surprise all on its own. Nevertheless, one cannot help but wonder why WWE and Steve Austin were unable to come to an agreement.

Either way, WrestleMania 40 was a blast, and it was The Deadman who put down The Rock. A pivotal moment that allowed Cody Rhodes to finish the story. His actions helped usher in a new era in WWE.

Cody Rhodes' sister was happy to see The Undertaker chokeslam The Rock

Regardless of whether it was Stone Cold or The Undertaker, the Rhodes family was happy to see The Rock go down. For weeks, they've had to sit and watch as The Final Boss beat Cody Rhodes black and blue. All while he mocked The American Nightmare's mother, Michelle Rubio.

In fact, following the events of Night 2 of WrestleMania 40, Cody Rhodes' sister, Teil Rhodes took to X to thank The Deadman. She gave a shoutout to 'Taker while posting a picture of him chokeslamming The Rock onto the mat. It is safe to say she was happy to see Rock get his comeuppance.

Expand Tweet

However, Teil's happiness may be short-lived. After all, it's hard to forget that The Final Boss still very much has his eye on The American Nightmare. So much so that he announced on the RAW following WrestleMania that their story has just begun.

Poll : Will The Undertaker have one last match in WWE sometime this year? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion