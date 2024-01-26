The Undertaker could return at WrestleMania to attack a 33-year-old WWE star, legend says: "Perfect for a Tombstone Piledriver" (Exclusive)

WrestleMania and The Undertaker had become synonymous with each other. As we approach another edition of the mega show, speculation of The Deadman's return has surfaced, and the topic was discussed on the latest episode of The Wrestling Time Machine.

Mike Chioda recently revealed that Undertaker was in phenomenal shape and that the former WWE referee could see the Hall of Famer having one more match.

It's been years since Undertaker retired from the ring, and wrestling journalist Bill Apter, who recently even interviewed the Deadman, wasn't sure if the veteran wrestler would return for a full-fledged match. However, being involved in a segment is a realistic option, as Bill Apter noted that The Undertaker could appear in an angle with one of the heel characters on the roster.

The legendary journalist would love to see Undertaker confront Grayson Waller, as he noted below on Sportskeeda's WrestleBinge channel:

"Well, just for the people who don't know who Mike Chioda is, he was one of WWE's greatest referees. Always a stand-up guy. The Undertaker to come back to WrestleMania, I don't know in what form, whether it would be a match, whether it would just be a walk-on and choke slamming and tombstoning somebody like Grayson Waller or somebody like that." [00:42 - 01:21]

While Undertaker might not make an in-ring return, Bill Apter believed the Phenom could be in a physical angle. Additionally, Apter stated that Waller was the ideal candidate for the iconic Tombstone Piledriver:

"I think it's going to be more of a (segment), with one of the characters, like Grayson Waller, who would be perfect for a Tombstone Piledriver." [04:05 - 04:16]

Bill Apter says The Undertaker will be at WrestleMania "in some shape or form"

The Undertaker helped make WrestleMania a bigger deal as, for years, the streak was a massive attraction on WWE's most stacked card of the year. 'Taker might not have the same allure anymore at WrestleMania, but he is still a humungous name who always pops a rating whenever he makes a special WWE TV appearance.

WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia could be WWE's most important event ever, and Bill Apter didn't rule out The Phenom being at the show in some capacity. Apter also praised the Undertaker's "1 deadMAN show," hoping for one during WrestleMania weekend:

"I think he will be there in some shape or form, and he'd probably do a one-man show in that town in Philadelphia sometime during WrestleMania. I hope so; it's a great show." [01:47 - 02:00]

Undertaker last showed up for WWE on NXT and laid out Bron Breakker with a chokeslam. Could another WWE star similarly face The Deadman's wrath at WrestleMania? Only time will tell.

