The Undertaker was a guest on Sony Sports India's Extraaa Dhamaal recently and The Deadman gave fans a unique insight into his legendary career. The Deadman is set to say his final farewell later this month at WWE Survivor Series.

The Undertaker reveals if he has anything left to achieve in WWE

During the interview, The Undertaker was asked about whether he has anything left to achieve in the WWE. The Deadman said that he has achieved more in WWE that he ever dreamt of and said that his goals going forward was to share his expertise and knowledge with the next generation of Superstars:

You know, I don't think so. I think the legacy is there and obviously I want that legacy to not be tarnished and that was part of the reason for finally trying to call it a day. It becomes more and more of a physical challenge to go out and perform at a level that people expect when they come to see Undertaker. My career, I've more than exceeded all my own personal goals and never would I have imagined having a 30-year non-stop career with the WWE. I mean, in our world that just doesn't happen that often, to stay in one place for that long and I'm very proud of that fact that once I got to the WWE, I never left and all my dreams, all my goals, I've reached and now it's time to make new ones. New goals and then to pay all my experiences and my knowledge in this business and to try and pay it forward to the guys that are coming up behind me. I think that's kind of where my next goals are oriented towards... the next generations of sports entertainers.

WWE is celebrating 30 years of The Deadman throughout November on the WWE Network with a number of new documentaries including one on the legendary Paul Bearer

