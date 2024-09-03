  • home icon
The Undertaker reveals the only argument he ever had with Kane

By Danny Hart
Modified Sep 03, 2024 13:37 GMT
Kane and The Undertaker are The Brothers of Destruction [Image Credits: wwe.com]
Kane and The Undertaker teamed up over 100 times in WWE between 1998 and 2018. Reflecting on their Brothers of Destruction partnership, The Deadman recently recalled how they used to disagree with each other about hot tags.

In wrestling, a hot tag refers to the moment when a wrestler tags into a match after waiting on the ring apron for a long time. The most popular wrestler in the team is usually the one to receive a hot tag. That way, fans are likely to react louder when their favorite person in the match finally tags in.

The Undertaker said on his Six Feet Under w/Mark Calaway podcast that Kane never wanted to receive a hot tag when they teamed up. The Big Red Machine unselfishly felt that his more experienced tag team partner deserved to get the adulation of the fans instead.

"He always volunteered to sell and give me the hot tag," The Undertaker said. "The only argument that we ever had was on the times where I wanted him to get the hot tag. He was like, 'They pay to see your hot tag and you get your hand raised.' I said, 'No, man, it's a team deal.' He goes, 'I sell, you make the comeback.' That's how unselfish he was." [31:16 – 31:50]

Most of The Brothers of Destruction's tag team matches took place in 2001. They won the World Tag Team Championship twice that year.

The Undertaker on Kane's respect for him in WWE

In 1997, Glenn Jacobs debuted as the Kane character after previously performing as the poorly received Dr. Isaac Yankem and Fake Diesel personas. Kane was repackaged as The Undertaker's on-screen half-brother and began feuding with the WWE icon.

The Undertaker added that Kane was always thankful for the role he played in getting his career on the right track:

"A lot of people in that same boat would have [said], 'Let's go back and forth, let's switch it off night after night,' which I was willing to do. He didn't. Obviously, part of that was he was grateful I think for the help that I'd given him." [31:51 – 32:09]

The Phenom also addressed the possibility of The Brothers of Destruction getting inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as a tag team.

Do you have any favorite WWE memories involving The Brothers of Destruction? Hit the discuss button and let us know.

Please credit Six Feet Under w/Mark Calaway and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

