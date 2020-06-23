The Undertaker reveals how he became the first 'Paul Heyman guy' in WWE

WWE will forever be in debt of Paul Heyman for this megastar.

Only he could have turned The Undertaker into what he is today.

Paul Heyman definitely has an eye for the right talent

The Undertaker's fall and redemption in the final years of his career has been captured beautifully in WWE's 5-part docuseries "The Last Ride". While talking about the same during an interview, The Undertaker revealed how he is the first Paul Heyman guy in WWE and the crucial role that the latter played in bringing him to WWE.

The series captured The Undertaker's off-screen battle with himself following his match against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 33.

The Phenom wasn't happy with his performance in the match, which left him feeling disappointed in himself. Following that, he started preparing for a comeback and worked hard towards making himself similar to his past self. All that paid off at The Undertaker's latest match at AJ Styles against WrestleMania 36 which was covered in the final episode of the series.

The Undertaker on being among the first 'Paul Heyman guys"

In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, WWE legend The Undertaker revisited the initial days of his WWE career and revealed an interesting fact. The Deadman stated that he was one of the first 'Paul Heyman guys' in WWE and credited the wrestling genius for this success of his gimmick.

The Undertaker admitted that hit took him a long time to realize that he was actually a 'Paul Heyman Guy' and further revealed that it was Paul Heyman who helped him in getting a job in WWE. Talking about the influence Heyman on his career, The Undertaker said,

"For someone that's been in the business as long as I have, I'm still last to the party for a lot of things. 'Being a 'Paul Heyman Guy,' I'd heard that for years but never thought much about it. One day I realized, 'Well shoot, I'm a Paul Heyman Guy.'

"First, I was with Danny Spivey in WCW, and we were the Skyscrapers, and Teddy Long was our manager. Danny left, and it was just me. That's when they brought Paul into the company and put him with me. We travelled together and made all the towns together, and Paul really came to be a beneficial part of my career. Paul was friends with Bruce Prichard, and those two opened up a line of conversation about coming to the WWE."

"Paul played a pivotal part in keeping the lines of communication open with WWE. Paul was talking to Bruce Prichard, and Bruce was talking to Vince. Paul pushed Bruce, and I finally got that meeting with Vince. So hindsight being 20/20, I am one of the original 'Paul Heyman Guys.'

In the last episode, The Undertaker also said that he has achieved everything he wanted inside the ring and has no desire to go back, hinting at a real retirement. WWE also seemed to have confirmed the same via their social media accounts.