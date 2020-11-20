The Undertaker believes he could have changed Vince McMahon's mind about ending the streak at Wrestlemania XXX

The Undertaker is set to have his final farewell this Sunday at WWE Survivor Series 2020. It was at this very PPV exactly thirty years ago when The Undertaker made his debut as the mystery partner of Ted DiBiase. Three decades later, he is one of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time.

A huge part of The Undertaker's WWE career was his once undefeated WrestleMania streak. After notching up 21 straight victories at the Show of Shows, it was at WrestleMania XXX when Brock Lesnar conquered The Undertaker's streak, defeating him and leaving millions shocked.

Ahead of his appearance at WWE Survivor Series, The Undertaker sat down for an interview with Jimmy Traina on the SI Media Podcast. During the show, The Undertaker answered the question of whether he could have changed Vince McMahon's mind about ending the streak.

"Could I have probably changed the finish? Maybe. I think probably I could've. It had gone back and forth several times. The day of WrestleMania when I showed up, I was going over. The finish got changed during the day."

The Undertaker further revealed how Vince McMahon walked into the dressing room himself and told him about his decision. The Undertaker had a few questions for Vince and asked him if he was sure about ending the streak.

"I remember clear as day, I was sitting in the dressing room by myself. Vince comes walking in. Vince never comes into the dressing rooms. Usually you get summoned to his office. As soon as I seen him come in the dressing room, I knew exactly what he was coming in for. He gave me his spiel. I said, 'Are you sure? Cause once we do this, we can't go back. Once the streak's broken, it's broke.'"

"So I just had a few questions that made him think for a second and he was like, 'Yeah, this is what I want to do' and I said, 'O.K., that's what we'll do then.'"

The Undertaker's last WrestleMania match

The Undertaker's once-undefeated WrestleMania streak is one of the greatest feats ever in the history of WWE. It is one of those records which no one might ever be able to come close to, let alone break.

In what could be his last match for WWE, The Undertaker took on AJ Styles earlier this year at WrestleMania 36 in a Boneyard match. The Phenom came out victorious in this amazing cinematic style match, furthering his WrestleMania record to 25-2 (Wins-Losses).