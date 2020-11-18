The Undertaker reveals what he hated during his matches

Ahead of his final farewell at Survivor Series 2020 this Sunday, The Undertaker was a special guest on this week's WWE The Bump. During the show, he spoke about how he and The Godfather used to beat each other up with chops and punches all the time. They used to have chopping competitions to see who could chop the other one the hardest.

The Undertaker revealed a hilarious incident of them starting to knock each other out in a bar in Canada before a waitress came and told them that everyone in the bar is terrified. The Undertaker went on to reveal that the funny thing about his chopping fights with The Godfather is that in a match, he hated when people chopped him.

"And the funny thing is, in a match, I hate it when people chop me. I absolutely hated it."

The Undertaker's Final Farewell

After an illustrious three-decade-long career with WWE, The Undertaker will be bidding his final farewell to the fans this Sunday at Survivor Series 2020. Several WWE legends and Hall of Famers are rumored to be a part of The Undertaker's Final Farewell.

The Phenom's last match for WWE came earlier this year when he took on AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36 in a Boneyard match. Later, the company aired a docuseries on the WWE Network "Undertaker: The Last Ride" where fans got to see the man behind the iconic gimmick of The Undertaker and his struggles and journey in the last few years.

