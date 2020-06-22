The Undertaker reveals hilarious incident when he tried to rib AJ Styles

Even Vince McMahon played a part in this hilarious rib by The Undertaker on AJ Styles!

The Undertaker faced AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36 in a Boneyard match.

AJ Styles (left); The Undertaker (right)

The Undertaker revealed a hilarious incident on the final chapter of the WWE Network docuseries "Undertaker: The Last Ride" when he and Vince McMahon tried to rib AJ Styles. As revealed in the episode, it was AJ Styles who approached The Undertaker about having a match with him at WrestleMania 36. While The Undertaker was not sure about it, he couldn't stop himself from having a match with the Phenomenal One.

The Undertaker told Styles that he'll think about it and let him know. He went on to the Performance Center and train with the young WWE talent and decided that he still had it. But The Undertaker decided to rib AJ Styles by asking Vince McMahon to call him and tell him that The Phenom was going to work with someone else.

"I called Vince up. I tried to rib AJ, I said look I'm gonna do it but I want you to call AJ for me. I want you to let him know that I'm gonna work 'Mania, but just tell him that I'm gonna work with somebody else (laughs)."

AJ Styles revealed his conversation with Vince McMahon and how he called The Undertaker after that and his reaction to the rib.

"Vince, he goes (imitates Vince's voice) Well, I talked to 'Taker and there's some kid in Tennessee he wants to get over and stuff like that. (In normal voice) I'm like what? He goes no, I'm serious, you probably need to call him. And then I called 'Taker . 'Listen, there's this younger kid that I want to put over'. I was like bull crap, man! That's bull. You know so they tried to rib me, but come on."

The Undertaker announced his retirement from WWE

The Undertaker faced AJ Styles earlier this year at WrestleMania 36 in a Boneyard match. The match was highly appreciated and praised by fans and critics. In the final chapter of The Last Ride, The Undertaker seemingly announced his retirement from WWE by mentioning that he has no desire to get back in the ring.

"If there was ever a perfect ending to a career, that right there is it."#TheLastRide @undertaker pic.twitter.com/rl8sn11Q7q — WWE Network (@WWENetwork) June 22, 2020

If that indeed was the last match of The Deadman, it was a great way to go out against a great opponent.