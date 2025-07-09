The Undertaker reveals an issue with some "top guys" in WWE today

The Undertaker often speaks to WWE's next generation of talents in his role as a mentor on the A&E show LFG. In a recent interview, the wrestling icon disclosed a problem he has with some of the biggest stars on the main roster.

WWE opened the Performance Center (PC) training facility in Orlando, Florida, in 2013. Since then, most of the company's top rising stars have honed their craft in the NXT developmental system before moving to RAW and SmackDown.

The Undertaker spoke to his former co-worker Ken Anderson, aka Mr. Kennedy, on Mic Check with Mr. Anderson. Addressing his recent visits to WWE shows, the 60-year-old said too many main roster names fail to scout future opponents from NXT.

"I'll show up at a TV, and I'll talk to some of the top guys, and I'm like, 'Who you got your eye on?' and they'll look at me like, 'What you talking about?'" The Undertaker said. "I was like, 'Opponents. Future opponents. Have you been down to the PC? Do you know what's going on down there?' And they're kinda like [realizing] because they'll feel like, 'Oh, man, I don't think that way, but I should be thinking that way.'" [44:54 – 45:20]

The Undertaker is widely viewed as one of WWE's all-time greats. He retired from in-ring competition in 2020 after 30 years with the company.

The Undertaker's approach to working with new WWE stars

In 2006, Ken Anderson's Mr. Kennedy character faced The Undertaker at three premium live events. The two men also worked together at several untelevised shows.

The Undertaker knew Mr. Kennedy would succeed after sharing the ring with him for the first time. However, he is unsure whether today's top stars are looking out for younger talents in the same way.

"The men and the women, I'm like, 'Sometimes you have to find talent to kinda groom to work with because you can only recycle stuff so many times.' Not everybody gets over," The Undertaker continued. [45:22 – 45:37]

The Phenom also recalled how he and Triple H received fines after going off-script during a match.

Please credit Mic Check with Mr. Anderson and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

