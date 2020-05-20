The Undertaker reveals why he joined social media

The Undertaker

WWE veteran The Undertaker was a guest on the latest edition of The Bill Simmons Podcast. The Phenom discussed a wide variety of topics and also touched upon his surprising move to social media. Fans might be aware that The Undertaker is currently on Twitter and Instagram, and has been seen promoting products on the latter on various occasions.

While talking about his move to social media, The Undertaker had this to say:

I got a social media account, it's probably less than two years, right? You know, the writing was on the wall. I got more matches behind me than I do in front of me. And, people are saying like, "dude, you need to get yourself out there because your wrestling career is coming to an end. Now, it's time to cash in on the brand, you know, the stuff that you didn't do all these years."

The Undertaker has been quite active on social media lately

The Undertaker also talked about posting on Instagram, and seeing fans chime in on the comment section and responding with comments like, "My childhood is over". The Undertaker has been on social media for a while now and occasionally comments on pictures posted by fellow WWE Superstars, in addition to being an influencer. Last April, The Deadman trolled current Universal Champion Braun Strowman hilariously on Instagram, and this was a breath of fresh air for many fans who had only seen Mark Calaway in the guise of The Undertaker for the past three decades.