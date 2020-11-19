In the lead-up to Survivor Series 2020 this weekend, The Undertaker sat down for an interview with ESPN's Ariel Helwani. Throughout the years, The Phenom has been known for staying in character, however, over the course of the last few months, The Undertaker has been seen out-of-gimmick while doing a lot of media.

During his conversation with Helwani, the former multiple-time WWE World Champion was asked about his thoughts on breaking character. The Undertaker, as expected, claimed that it definitely feels a little odd to him while staying out of character.

"Absolutely it is. And I catch myself a lot of times thinking 'Do I wanna say that or do I want to give that much up?' I fight those tendencies to protect the business. I mean it's just ingrained in me, I guess."

While The Undertaker is considered as one of the old school wrestlers in this business, The Phenom endorsed the same. 'Taker further added that his old school nature sometimes makes it quite tough for him to break character in front of the media.

"It's tough for me still, because it's that old school part of me that wants to keep everything behind the wraps or behind the curtains. But, cat's out of the bag now, as they say right?"

Sticking to the same topic, The Undertaker further added that his preferred style would be to sail off in the sunset and avoid media coverage. However, The Phenom is quite humbled by all the attention that has been given to him in these past few months.

"It would've been more of my style, I think. Obviously, I'm humbled by all the attention and everything WWE has done for me."

Here is The Undertaker's interview with Ariel Helwani:

The Undertaker's final farewell

The Undertaker is set for his final farewell in WWE this weekend at Survivor Series 2020. However, interestingly enough, throughout his interview with Ariel Helwani, The Phenom kept mentioning that Vince McMahon lives by the motto of "Never Say Never" and there could possibly be a chance of The Undertaker not being completely done with the business.

