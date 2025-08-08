The Undertaker reveals major issue he has with today's WWE stars

The Undertaker recently revealed a major issue he has with the WWE Superstars of today. The legend has not competed since his victory over AJ Styles in a Boneyard Match at WrestleMania 36.

The Hall of Famer recently interviewed Gunther on the Six Feet Under podcast and shared what his issue was with today's stars. He noted that The Ring General got in a lot of reps at the WWE Performance Center, but that was not the norm anymore. The Deadman suggested that the little things were not being paid attention to anymore, and it was starting to become a big problem on television.

“I don’t want to put you on the spot, but I’m just gonna give you my perspective. It’s starting to show in the product. I don’t know if it’s the lack of reps, or complacency, or what it is. But the little small things are really starting to become big things because it’s just not real sharp," he said. [H/T: Wrestlerush]

You can check out the full video below:

CM Punk defeated Gunther in the main event of Night 1 of SummerSlam 2025 to become the new World Heavyweight Champion. However, Seth Rollins cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on Punk following the match to capture the title.

Former WWE manager reacts to The Undertaker appearing on NXT

Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell recently commented on The Undertaker's appearance on the July 22 edition of WWE NXT.

The Phenom showed up and hit TNA World Champion Trick Williams with a Chokeslam during the show. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted show, Mantell suggested that the company was desperate to get a good rating for NXT and that is why the legend appeared on the show.

"Well I heard that the ratings were so bad for it that they finally busted Undertaker out. And I think what's that guys name, Trick, for NXT? They brought the Undertaker out and announced it on TV that he is gonna make an appearance on it," said Mantell.

WWE NXT @WWENXT The @undertaker had to teach @_trickwilliams a lesson about respect last week 😮‍💨

It will be fascinating to see what WWE has planned for Gunther after his loss at SummerSlam 2025.

About the author Robert Lentini Robert Lentini is a writer from Boston, MA.



He joined Sportskeeda Wrestling in 2022. Robert spent six years at SEScoops covering RAW, Dynamite, SmackDown, and Rampage as well. Know More

