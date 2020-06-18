The Undertaker reveals a major problem with today's Superstars, tells which match restored his faith in modern wrestling

The Undertaker takes a subtle shot at today's generation of Superstars

The Undertaker recently spoke to Corey Graves on his podcast - After The Bell. In a candid appearance, The Deadman spoke about multiple topics and shared many stories. One of the things he discussed was what the current crop of Superstars are doing wrong and how they can improve.

The Undertaker said that Superstars nowadays have moves like Superheroes and rely too much on athletic ability as compared to storytelling inside the ring.

It’s like comic book stuff, super hero stuff. I think what happens though is that these guys rely too much on that aspect of their performance, and not enough on their character and their willingness to sell, and to make things mean something

It’s great being as athletic as all these guys are. But really at the end of the day, it doesn’t mean anything because when you rely on all the athleticism, and you rely soley on your athleticism, you continually push the envelope to our audience. Because they’re gonna get desensitized to the double back flip off the top onto somebody onto the floor...what happens is you have to continually push the envelope athletically, which puts you at higher risk for injury. (H/T: CSS)

The Undertaker further goes on to advice the younger wrestlers that you have to be smart in order to make it work. He stated that while hard work is very important, it is imperative to work smart as well.

The former WWE Champion further goes on to cite the recent match between Edge and Randy Orton as a good example of what a pro-wrestling match should look like. He praised the two Superstars and said that he was happy that they put on a show like that.

It restored so much faith in where I think the business should be and could be. But that tape right there, that needs to be studied by our main roster guys. That is what professional wrestling is supposed to be.

