The Undertaker reveals why his mom disliked Triple H and Vince McMahon

The Undertaker, real name Mark Calaway, recently explained why his mother did not enjoy watching Triple H and Vince McMahon in WWE.

McMahon's villainous on-screen character used to swing his arms comically on his way to the ring. The signature strut has been replicated by many people over the years, including UFC great Conor McGregor.

The Undertaker revealed on Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson that his mother, Catherine Calaway, disliked McMahon's walk. She also had a problem with Triple H using the sledgehammer as a weapon:

"Man, she would let me have it. She would be on Vince [McMahon] all the time. 'Does he see the way he walks? Does he do that on purpose?' I'm like, 'Mom…' 'And Triple H, why's he gotta have that damn hammer all the time?' I'm like, 'Mom, it's just part of the deal.' She goes, 'I know, but nobody likes that. Nobody likes a cheater.' She would just lay into everybody." [From 1:11:12 – 1:11:38]

The Undertaker's mom used to watch WWE shows from home. The legendary superstar called her after big events to tell her he was okay.

Catherine Calaway was featured on The Undertaker's A&E Biography special

On July 10, 2022, American television network A&E told The Undertaker's life story as part of its popular Biography series.

WWE @WWE #WWEonAE A sneak peek of this heartwarming scene where the Undertaker's mom reminisces about @undertaker as a little boy. The season premiere of Biography: WWE Legends kicks off tomorrow at 8/7C on @AETV A sneak peek of this heartwarming scene where the Undertaker's mom reminisces about @undertaker as a little boy. The season premiere of Biography: WWE Legends kicks off tomorrow at 8/7C on @AETV. #WWEonAE https://t.co/i4amDc5AGx

The Phenom believes his mom's appearance was the most notable part of the show:

"Obviously just listening to my peers and the people that I've worked with, their feelings, it was kinda cool to hear all of that and kinda let you know through the course of my career I did some things right. I think my mom stole the show on my A&E deal. My mom's 90. She talks mad s**t, right?" [1:10:23 – 1:10:58]

In the same interview, the WWE Hall of Famer also revealed that two wrestlers got on Andre the Giant's bad side in the 1980s.

Did Triple H's sledgehammer and Vince McMahon's walk annoy you? Let us know in the comments section below.

Please credit Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

Will a major betrayal take place at WWE Elimination Chamber? Details here.

Poll : 0 votes