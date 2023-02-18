The Undertaker says Andre the Giant disliked two WWE Superstars

The Undertaker recently opened up about Andre the Giant's dislike of other big men in WWE.

Billed at seven-foot-four and 520 pounds, Andre was among the largest WWE Superstars of all time. He wrestled several other giants, including Bam Bam Bigelow (six-foot-four, 390 pounds) and Big John Studd (six-foot-10, 364 pounds).

On Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson, The Undertaker named Bigelow and Studd as two people Andre did not like working with:

"You talk about big guys, Andre didn't like Studd at all. Andre didn't like big guys. Fortunately for me, he liked me, but Studd he did not care for. He, on several occasions, damn near killed Studd. [Andre also disliked] Bigelow, all those guys, man." [20:40 – 21:03]

The Undertaker was billed at six-foot-10 and 309 pounds for most of his WWE career. However, the company has been known to inflate heights and weights to make superstars appear larger than life.

The Undertaker discusses Andre the Giant's death

The WWE icon passed away on January 27, 1993, at the age of 46 due to congestive heart failure. He was posthumously inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame later that year, becoming the first person to join the elite group of legends.

WWE @WWE Today we remember the late, great 8th Wonder of the World, Andre the Giant. Today we remember the late, great 8th Wonder of the World, Andre the Giant. ❤️ https://t.co/hmT4I2H01O

The Undertaker went on to explain why Andre the Giant suffered from so many health issues throughout his life:

"I think it starts in the pituitary gland. The pituitary gland never stops growing, so his organs, everything, just always continued to grow, and then couple that with his drinking, he could put it [alcohol] away." [23:16 – 23:39]

The Phenom also spoke about the time a popular WWE Hall of Famer refused to sign an autograph for a young fan at an airport.

Which wrestlers would you like Andre the Giant to have faced in a dream match? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Please credit Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

