The Undertaker reveals his nickname for Brock Lesnar

The Undertaker has revealed that he used to refer to Brock Lesnar as “The Vanilla Gorilla” during their time in WWE.

Brock Lesnar has previously used the nicknames “The Next Big Thing” and “The Beast Incarnate” as part of his WWE character. While the term “Vanilla Gorilla” has jokingly been used by Superstars including John Cena and Tazz to describe Brock Lesnar, it was never his official WWE nickname.

On the latest episode of The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, The Undertaker praised Brock Lesnar’s wrestling skills. He also said Lesnar could move a lot faster than most people who are his size.

"He’s a freak athlete. Oh my goodness [Brock Lesnar’s combine numbers], it’s ridiculous. He’s one of those guys that defy, you know, he was 260 pounds but his shot was like a 160. You can’t believe somebody his size can move the way he can move. He’s a freak athlete. I used to call him The Vanilla Gorilla. He was. He was just a freak, freak dude."

The Undertaker added that he would never have seriously considered taking on Brock Lesnar in an MMA fight.

Brock Lesnar’s current WWE status

Brock Lesnar entered the WWE Royal Rumble in 2020

The Undertaker’s last WWE match took place at WrestleMania 36 against AJ Styles. It has since been confirmed that the man behind the character, Mark Calaway, has retired as an in-ring competitor.

As for Brock Lesnar, he has not appeared in WWE since losing the WWE Championship to Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 36. His contract talks with WWE reportedly hit an impasse in 2020, meaning he is technically a free agent right now.

Please credit The Joe Rogan Experience and give a H/T to SK Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.