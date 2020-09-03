Brock Lesnar's future after WWE contract expiry reportedly revealed

One of the biggest headlines of this week has been that WWE Superstar Brock Lesnar's contract has expired which means he is now a free agent. There have been speculations on what could be next for him. UFC President Dana White has stated that he is open to booking Brock Lesnar against Jon Jones. Fans have been wondering if he could switch to MMA once again.

Brock Lesnar is a former UFC Heavyweight Champion and has an impressive MMA record. In July 2018, he challenged the then UFC Heavyweight Champion Daniel Cormier after his fight at UFC 226. But the match never took place as Lesnar decided not to fight.

#OnThisDay in UFC history - Brock Lesnar earned his first Octagon win with THIS dominant performance at UFC 87 👀



🎥 https://t.co/eLpsj7wVJ7 pic.twitter.com/M1JjRVc7nA — UFC (@ufc) August 9, 2018

As reported by Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, Brock Lesnar is not interested in MMA. He noted that if Lesnar planned to fight, he would have entered the USADA testing pool earlier this year to get eligibility to compete. He further added that for Brock Lesnar, it's likely "WWE or retirement".

Brock Lesnar's last WWE appearance

Ever since Brock Lesnar's return to WWE in 2012, he has been on a roll winning several world titles. He won the WWE Championship in 2019 by defeating Kofi Kingston on Friday Night SmackDown. Brock Lesnar then entered the 2020 Royal Rumble at the No.1 spot as the WWE Champion. He dominated the first half of the match before being eliminated by the eventual winner, Drew McIntyre.

Brock Lesnar is a free agent 👀



Former WWE champion's deal with the company has expired without locking in a new contract, per @PWInsidercom pic.twitter.com/yZbmXFcJ3j — B/R Wrestling (@BRWrestling) August 31, 2020

Drew McIntyre challenged Brock Lesnar for his WWE Championship at WrestleMania 36. In the main event of Night two of WrestleMania 36, Brock Lesnar lost and dropped the WWE title to McIntyre. It turned out to be his last appearance for WWE. Last month, Brock Lesnar's advocate Paul Heyman returned to WWE TV and aligned himself with Roman Reigns. It is to be seen what is next for Brock Lesnar and if and when he'll make his WWE return.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for further news and updates.