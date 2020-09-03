UFC's Dana White open to booking Brock Lesnar vs. Jon Jones 

Brock Lesnar has made headlines since the news came out that he is now officially a free agent. Recently, Dana White commented on Lesnar's status. The UFC President told TMZ Sports that he is aware that Brock Lesnar is a free agent and if Lesnar "is seriously interested" in fighting Jon "Bones" Jones, White is more than happy to put it together.

News of Lesnar's status wasn't revealed until this week even though PWInsider reported that his contract apparently expired after WWE Wrestlemania 36. The news on Brock Lesnar only broke after WWE chose to remove The Beast Incarnate's merchandise from their website.

Brock I’ll beatcho ass too — BONY (@JonnyBones) August 31, 2020

This fight with the former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones would be possibly the biggest payday for Brock, as well. Although multiple sources are saying that Lesnar will return to WWE once fans are back, there are plenty of places for "The Next Big Thing" to take his talents to next. The UFC is not even the only MMA promotion that would like for Brock Lesnar to come in.

Potential Brock Lesnar vs. Fedor Emelianenko for Bellator?

#OnThisDay in UFC history - Brock Lesnar earned his first Octagon win with THIS dominant performance at UFC 87 👀



🎥 https://t.co/eLpsj7wVJ7 pic.twitter.com/M1JjRVc7nA — UFC (@ufc) August 9, 2018

The super fight with Jon Jones is not the only potential MMA money bout for Brock Lesnar. ESPN's Ariel Helwani asked Bellator President, Scott Coker, about the likelihood of Brock coming to his promotion. Coker commented:

“Yes, if he’s truly available. Fedor vs. Brock is interesting. It’s the fight that never happened!”

A fight between Brock Lesnar and Fedor Emelianenko has long been considered the one that got away for many MMA fans. Fedor is Bellator's biggest draw with a record of 39-6 in MMA. When Brock was on top of the UFC, this fight was one Dana White talked about with the fanbase considering it the type of draw that could fill a stadium if promoted properly.

This fight would be huge for Bellator much like the Jon Jones fight would be for UFC. Of course, the biggest issue with either fight is the fact that Brock Lesnar is now 43-years old and has not been in MMA since retiring in 2016 following his overturned win over Mark Hunt at UFC 200. We will have to see what is next for Lesnar during this interesting time in his career.