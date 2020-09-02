5 opponents for Brock Lesnar outside of WWE

The big news of the week has to be Brock Lesnar now officially being a free agent after WWE removed his merchandise from WWE Shop over the weekend. PWInsider first broke the news that Brock's contract with WWE reportedly ended after his last match at Wrestlemania 36. Brock remains still listed on the Monday Night Raw roster and not the alumni section on WWE's website as of now.

According to WrestleVotes Twitter account, the belief is that once Brock is ready to work or fans are back in the building, he will return to WWE. However, this is a very interesting time where Brock Lesnar is not officially with the company. Many wrestling fans are intrigued by this and will speculate whether Brock Lesnar will show up for another promotion in wrestling or even MMA.

The reports of Brock Lesnar being a free agent are true. In talking with a source, the belief is that once Lesnar is ready to work again, he’ll let McMahon know. Or vice versa, if WWE needs Brock, they will present a deal he can’t refuse. Currently, it’s nothing more than that. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) August 31, 2020

With the résumé of The Beast Incarnate, any promotion would be lucky to snag the former 8-time world champion. In this article, we will take a look at five potential opponents for Brock Lesnar outside of WWE. These opponents are from AEW, NJPW and even the UFC.

#5 Brock Lesnar vs. Chris Jericho (AEW)

Awesome to see @BrockLesnar win the #MoneyInTheBank match...even though he wasn’t officially entered! Brock is the future of the biz and this perfect example of genius booking shows why @WWE will remain on top FOREVER! #GoBrockGo — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) May 20, 2019

One man outside of WWE that has an interesting past with Brock Lesnar is "Le Champion" Chris Jericho. The first ever AEW World Champion got into a backstage fight with Brock back at Summerslam 2016, after The Beast Incarnate bloodied Randy Orton in the main event of that show. Jericho took exception to a perceived shoot on Lesnar's part in the finish to the match. The two men were separated, but we never saw a match between the former WWE Champions since this encounter.

With AEW's history of using real life incidents as well as feuds from WWE, this would be the biggest possible match for All Elite Wrestling to book for Brock Lesnar if he made the move over to their promotion. Chris Jericho is one of the top stars of AEW and probably the most known talent they have. However, Brock Lesnar would definitely top Jericho in terms of star power. This would be a battle of two of the biggest names in the business.

AEW would also benefit from the fact that this is a match that WWE never presented on a major show. The only interaction between the two men on television was on the December 2014 episode of WWE RAW, where Jericho was supposed to face Paul Heyman, but instead received a beatdown from Brock Lesnar. The likelihood of Brock coming to AEW is slim, but this would be the first match everyone would be looking forward to. However, it would not be the only match fans would anticipate.