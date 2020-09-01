Update on Brock Lesnar's contract and WWE future

The WWE Universe has not seen Brock Lesnar since he lost the WWE Championship to Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 36. It could be a long while still before we see The Beast Incarnate inside the squared circle again.

According to a report Monday from PWInsider, Brock Lesnar's contract with the company has now expired:

"Former WWE and UFC Champion Brock Lesnar is currently a free agent as his most recent deal with World Wrestling Entertainment has expired without the two sides locking in a new contract."

The report says that WWE and Lesnar had been discussing a new deal, but reached an impasse and decided to halt negotiations - for now. So yes, if accurate, Brock Lesnar is now free to work anywhere he pleases. This includes a return to UFC or he could jump ship to rival AEW. Don't hold you breathe however.

Brock Lesnar has no intentions of leaving WWE

A video update on the Brock Lesnar contract situation.



Follow Backstage Heat for more like this as it's part of a 90 minute #WWEPayback breakdown.#WWE #WWERawhttps://t.co/tH46Jg3EIw — Tom Colohue (@Colohue) August 31, 2020

While speaking on his Twitch channel's flagship show, Backstage Heat, Sportskeeda's Senior Journalist Tom Colohue reported that Brock Lesnar's final appearance was set for SummerSlam. That was however before the pandemic hit.

Colohue says that Brock Lesnar has been working on a match per match basis for quite a while now. SummerSlam was his last booked match and because of the way they schedule things. That date was locked in and now it has passed, the company can move forward without him. However, sometime down the line, Brock Lesnar will be back in WWE.

"The WWE have every intention of bringing him back as soon as the pandemic has passed and he has no intention of going anywhere else. He wants to be the one, essentially, coming back, making that big moment. And his interest is purely in WWE because that's the place that can pay him the most and where he'll have the largest audience."

Wrestling fans will naturally be quick to bring up AEW as a possibility, but Colohue says there does not appear to be much interest on either side.

"There are apparently only two people who are fans of his in the AEW hierarchy. So there aren't that many people in AEW going to bat for the guy. Essentially, Vince trusts Brock not to leave him in the lurch and there's enough respect between the two that nobody is arguing against it."

Brock's extended absence from WWE, is also a key reason why Paul Heyman now has Roman Reigns as a client. The company wanted to have something for Heyman to do on screen, so now he has aligned himself with the new Universal Champion.