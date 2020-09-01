5 directions for Brock Lesnar after reports emerge of him no longer being with WWE

Just when you thought that 2020 couldn't get any more bizarre and filled with surprises, reports have emerged of Brock Lesnar being a free agent and no longer being under contract with WWE.

According to an initial report from PWInsider, The Beast Incarnate is indeed no longer an official member of the WWE roster and is a free agent. That also should explain why Lesnar's merch was removed from the WWE Shop earlier in the day and why we probably haven't seen the former WWE Universal Champion on WWE TV since WrestleMania 36.

Brock Lesnar's last WWE appearance was back in April when he competed at The Grandest Stage of Them All and ended up dropping the WWE Championship to Drew McIntyre. Since then, Lesnar hasn't made a single appearance on WWE TV and there have also been slighter mentions of The Beast Incarnate in WWE, as well.

Meanwhile, Brock Lesnar's advocate Paul Heyman recently sent shockwaves through the entire pro wrestling world after he aligned himself with Roman Reigns on SmackDown, upon both Heyman and Reigns' return to WWE TV. This further solidifies Lesnar's absence from WWE TV with Reigns and Heyman forming an alliance that wasn't expected at all.

With that being said though, this article features 5 potential directions for Brock Lesnar now that he is a free agent, and quite possibly the hottest free agent out there at the moment.

#5. Brock Lesnar works as a freelancer in pro wrestling

Brock Lesnar in NJPW

Brock Lesnar is quite possibly the biggest name in the world of professional wrestling today and there isn't a single wrestling promotion out there who wouldn't love having him compete under their banner. But, with Lesnar now being a free agent, the former WWE Champion could easily consider working as a freelancer around the world of pro wrestling.

While it is pretty unlikely for Brock Lesnar to work as a freelancer, even if its for a short period of time, fans should definitely buckle up to expect the unexpected. Lesnar is quite the popular figure in New Japan Pro Wrestling and is also a former IWGP Heavyweight Champion. Given the track record of WWE legends such as Chris Jericho, Rey Mysterio, and Lesnar's close friend Shelton Benjamin, who have worked for New Japan in recent years, The Beast could also choose to follow their paths and compete in a one-off match in NJPW.

On the other hand, AEW would certainly be interested in signing Brock Lesnar but they would probably prefer doing more on a full-time basis, however, that's when financial budget of AEW comes in question, as well.