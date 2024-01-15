The Undertaker reveals the one thing Vince McMahon could not talk him into doing

The Undertaker joined WWE in 1990 and remains one of Vince McMahon's most loyal friends, but there's still one thing he would never agree to do.

The Deadman worked for Mr. McMahon for three decades, and it's no secret that they are also very good friends. Their friendship is even more apparent now that the two have retired. With that said, not even the former WWE boss could get Taker to do a Spin-a-roonie in front of fans and other wrestlers.

The RAW post-show segment on August 12, 2002 saw The Rock, Triple H, and Booker T try to talk The Undertaker into doing a Spin-a-roonie, but he refused. McMahon himself came to the ring to try and convince the future Hall of Famer, but he would not budge.

On a recent episode of his Six Feet Under podcast, The Undertaker revealed that the TKO Executive Chairman still brings the Spin-a-roonie up.

"It comes up quite a bit. It burns his a**. Let me just say this, he's ribbed me on so many occasions, and he's got me really good, but he never got me to do that Spinaroonie. That's the only carrot that I can hang on his head. As silly as that sounds, that bothers him," he said. [H/T to Fightful]

Taker continued:

"I mean, he's the boss is the boss, right? He gets everything that he wants, and the fact that he couldn't get me to do the Spinaroonie, I think he lays awake at night thinking about it. Like, 'I couldn't get him to do it,' and it was a great effort to try," he said.

McMahon's version of the Spin-a-roonie that night, called the Vince-a-roonie by some, was later described as the worst Spin-a-roonie in existance by Booker-T.

The Undertaker on his favorite WWE role

The legendary career of The Undertaker came to an end at the 2020 Survivor Series Pay-Per-View as an official retirement ceremony was held. His last match was the Boneyard win over AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36 just months before.

Taker was then inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in April 2022. His 137-minute speech began with a 10-minute standing ovation, which brought The Deadman to tears.

The 2007 Royal Rumble winner previously spoke with BT Sport and said the Hall of Fame speech made many backstage realize that something could be done with his skill-set on the mic, which was rarely used on WWE TV when in character. The Undertaker continued and revealed what he really loved about the business.

"I love performing in the ring and doing that, but I really love being in the bar, in the hotels afterwards, you know, having some adult beverages, just shooting the cr*p with the guys and just telling stories. And then you know, as I became kind of the elder statesman, and all these young kids that come up and they want to hear about all that stuff," he said.

The four-time WWE Champion has made a few special appearances for the company since retiring. His NXT debut appearance came on October 10 of last year, in a segment that ended with a chokeslam to Bron Breakker.

